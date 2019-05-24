Chris Abele Declares Racism as a Public Health Crisis

By Nyesha Stone

To fix the issues going on in Milwaukee we first have to admit that they exist and that’s what County Executive Chris Abele did.

Recently, Abele declared racism as a public health crisis along with Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson, Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde and the Office on African American Affairs (OAAA). Together, they signed a resolution to erradicate racism from the city.

Some may argue that by avoiding the topic of racism, that it will go away, but Abele knows better.

“We have a moral imperative to put our indifference aside in the face of injustice,” said Abele.

He added, “The resolution builds on the county’s approach to advance equitable practices–from health care to housing to economic stability. The measures we are taking will ensure every resident in every neighborhood benefits.”

The resolution was introduced by Abele and Nicholson, and co-sponsored by Omokunde and Supervisor Deanna Alexander. Here’s a snippet list of what the resolution holds the county to

• Assess internal policies and procedures to make sure racial equity is a core element of the county.

• Work to create an inclusive organization and identify specific activities to increase diversity.

• Incorporate inclusion and equity and offer educational training to expand employees’ understanding of how racism affects people.

According to a press release, the resolution supports the county’s efforts to push towards racial equity and the changing of systems and institutions that affect community health.

“Racial equity is not an issue that we will solve in one day, or one year,” said Nicole Brookshire, Director of the Office on African American Affairs.

“We are taking small steps, having big conversations and implementing vital measures to address the problem head-on and move towards a more equitable Milwaukee,” she said.

Abele is running for re-election and says if he wins, he will continue to fight for racial equity.