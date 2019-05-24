“Carmen Day” Provides Opportunity for Students to Give Back

More than 600 students from Carmen Middle/High School of Science and Technology, Northwest were among the 1,700 Carmen students who set their academics aside to engage in community service work on “Carmen Day.” Students got on buses and headed out into Milwaukee to give back to the community. Carmen Northwest students pictured here are doing a spring clean up at Havenwoods State Park, making hand-crafted ceramic bowls for Milwaukee Empty Bowls and helping out at Pearls for Teen Girls. A group of seniors stayed at school to unpack new books and re-organize the library.

