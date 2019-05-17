Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events May 26 to June 1

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

And There’s The Humor of It: Shakespeare and the Four Humors

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. – May 13 thru June 21

The now discarded theory of the four bodily humors—blood, bile, melancholy, and phlegm— pervades the plays of William Shakespeare (1564-1616). In his time, the four humors were understood to define peoples’ physical and mental health, and determined their personality, as well. Carried by the bloodstream, the four humors bred the core passions of anger, grief, hope, and fear—the emotions conveyed so powerfully in Shakespeare’s comedies and tragedies. “And there’s the humor of it”: Shakespeare and the Four Humors explores the role played by the four humors in several of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays through beautiful imagery and rare books from both the National Library of Medicine and the Folger Shakespeare Library, and examines more modern interpretations of the four humors in contemporary medicine.

PROGRAMS

Citizen Jane: Battle for the City Film Screening

A free screening of Citizen Jane: Battle for the City is sponsored by Jane’s Walk MKE and will be shown at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, May 29, 5:30-7 p.m. Jane Jacobs (1916-2006) was an urbanist and activist whose writings championed a community-based approach to city building. Citizen Jane is a timely tale of what can happen when engaged citizens fight the power for the sake of a better world. Arguably no one did more to shape our understanding of the modern American city than Jane Jacobs, the visionary activist and writer who fought to preserve urban communities in the face of destructive development projects.

IQ of Home Buying

Learn how to plan for the purchase of a home at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, May 29, 6-7 p.m. A financial literacy outreach specialist will guide you through the process and provide answers to all your home buying questions.

Green Home Series: Cuttings & Propagation

A UW Extension Master Gardener will discuss terms, principles, techniques and materials to use when taking cuttings and doing plant propagation at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, May 29, 6-7 p.m. Enjoy a live cuttings demonstration and learn how to care for these future plants for your future enjoyment.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to download eBooks, magazines, and music to your device by making an appointment with a librarian. The appointment can over Overdrive, RBDigital, Hoopla, or Freegal Music. Appointments are available between 6-7:30 p.m. at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, May 29. Sign up by 2 p.m. on Wednesday in person or over the phone.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Get help downloading FREE e-books, magazines, and music! Bring your library card and device and a librarian will get you started at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. , Saturday, June 1, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Neighborhood Hike

In celebration of National Trails Day, hike along Lake Michigan on the Oak Leaf Trail from South Shore Park to Bay View Park while utilizing the Leave No Trace Principles of Outdoor Ethics. Meet at the playground in South Shore Park , 2900 S. Shore Dr., on Saturday, June 1, in appropriate footwear and clothing to walk along the path from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Pick up books on native trees, birds, animals and on hiking and camping at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., beforehand. Learn how to download free music from the library to listen to while you walk.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 28, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will discuss a selected book while working on an art project inspired by the story. Copies of each month’s selected book will be available for check out at the East Branch Welcome Desk, or patrons can place a copy of the book on hold through CountyCat or Ready Reference. Copies checked out at East will have an extended due date (through the meeting date). No registration required; while supplies last. Featuring: The Power by Naomi Alderman.

FOR TEENS

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the library! Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or collaborate with other teens hanging out in the space at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 1-4:30 p.m.

Build-your-own Pizza Party

Create, bake, and taste-test one another’s delicious creations in our teens-only build-your-own personal pizza party at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 28, 3-4:30 p.m. All supplies will be provided; just bring your appetite.

Interactive Creative Writing

Write a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure story and share it with the world using TWINE at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 28, 5-6 p.m. Create a straightforward narrative or a labyrinth of options while learning code.

Teen Wellness

Be committed to wellness this summer! Gather in Studio M to try out fun wellness activities and cook tasty, healthy recipes with friends at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, May 28, 57:30 p.m.

Saturday Treats

Relax and make a fun treat with friends! Show off your cooking skills and learn new techniques at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, June 1, 2:30-4 p.m. We will try out new recipes and revisit old favorites like chocolate chip cookies.

FOR FAMILIES

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 28, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend for stories, songs, and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 28, 6:30-7 p.m.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 30, 10:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 29, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, May 30, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, May 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian.

Story Time

Young children and their caregivers are invited for fun stories, songs, and fingerplays all designed to help little ones develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 30, 10-10:30 a.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 28, 10:30-11 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, May 30, 10-10:30 a.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, May 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, May 30, 10:30-11 a.m.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO Bricks. Join others and see what you can create together at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, May 28, 4:15-5:15 p.m. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Art Workshops with Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator.

Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together. Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, May 29, 4:30-6 p.m.

Fabulous Fan Mail

Write a letter or create a picture to send to your favorite author. Stamps and envelopes will be provided at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Friday, May 31, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, June 1, 1-2 p.m. The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide support and build confidence as beginning, struggling or reluctant readers become Super Readers!

Saturdays at Central

Dinosaur Dig at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Learn about dinosaurs and paleontologists through stories and play. Pretend to be a paleontologist at a dig site, see how long a real brachiosaurus was, make your own fossil, and more!

Summer Saturday Afternoons at Central

Build with LEGO Bricks at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 1, 2-3:30 p.m. Get the creativity flowing using LEGO Bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP