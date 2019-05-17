Chris Abele Announces His Run for Re-Election at Gee’s

By Nyesha Stone

It’s been nine years since County Executive Chris Abele first ran for office, and now he’s running again. He made the big announcement at Gee’s Clippers, which is owned by Abele’s good friend Gaulien “Gee” Smith.

Although they are friends, Abele chose Gee’s as the location for his campaign announcement because of the importance the business plays in the Milwaukee community. Abele said Gee’s success is a prime example of what can go great in this community.

Abele sees the growth the City is experiencing and he wants to make sure the County is a part of that, which is why he’s running again. If elected, this will be Abele’s third full four-year term. Currently, he is running unopposed.

His first, second and third priorities are racial equity.

“Anybody that doesn’t think that’s the biggest challenge in Milwaukee, aren’t paying attention,” said Abele.

According to Abele, he didn’t run to advance his political career but to “redefine what local government can be.” Abele wants to be held accountable and he said that doesn’t mean by just giving speeches. He plans on making a difference through policy changes.

Although his main focus is on Milwaukee, he wants the entire state to improve.

“This isn’t Milwaukee versus the state…or democrats versus republicans,” he said about improving the people’s conditions.

Abele said to make real impacts, we need to fix how we fund local government. Each year, the County is paying more to the state than what we’re receiving, which in turn results in poor infrastructure, underpaid schools and low transportation.

“It’s not about me,” said Abele. “It’s about what’s next for the County.”

To find out more about Chris Abele’s campaign, visit http://www.chrisabele.com/.