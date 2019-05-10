Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events May 19 to 25

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

CELEBRATE SMALL BUSINESS MONTH

Celebrate Small Business Month with Dr. Keenan Grenell

Dr. Keenan D. Grenell, the CEO and co-founding partner of Global Capital Group, LLC will share his thoughts as one of the IC² Fellows on what the blueprint means for entrepreneurial formations in America’s inner cities and its political impact on Black small businesses in the 21st Century. Take advantage of this special opportunity to hear Dr. Grenell at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 21, 5:30-7 p.m. in the second floor Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. Registration is required; call 414.286.3011 or register online at www.mpl.org.

EXHIBIT

And There’s The Humor of It: Shakespeare and the Four Humors

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave. – May 13 thru June 21

The now discarded theory of the four bodily humors—blood, bile, melancholy, and phlegm— pervades the plays of William Shakespeare (1564-1616). In his time, the four humors were understood to define peoples’ physical and mental health, and determined their personality, as well. Carried by the bloodstream, the four humors bred the core passions of anger, grief, hope, and fear—the emotions conveyed so powerfully in Shakespeare’s comedies and tragedies. “And there’s the humor of it”: Shakespeare and the Four Humors explores the role played by the four humors in several of Shakespeare’s most beloved plays through beautiful imagery and rare books from both the National Library of Medicine and the Folger Shakespeare Library, and examines more modern interpretations of the four humors in contemporary medicine.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

Freedom From Depression: 6 Keys to Eliminating Emotional Pain

Drawing on fresh insights into the causes of depression, Dr. Piparo gets to the heart of the problem and offers practical, simple, and effective methods to reverse the effects of a runaway fight-or-flight reflex and transform Negative Programming Cycles into Positive Programming Cycles at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, May 21, 5-7:30 p.m. Intervening in and reversing the effects of these two common experiences stops them in their tracks and absolutely keeps you from falling into the rabbit hole of depression. Dr. Tony Piparo is an internationally bestselling author, speaker, coach, and award-winning researcher.

PROGRAMS

Zine Workshop

Express yourself and connect with other zinesters as you create a work of art by using or making images and text at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, May 20, 6-7:30 p.m. Discuss ideas and format, test out binding techniques and share feedback, guidance and encouragement as you work towards a completed project. Featuring local artist KPolly (aka Kristopher Pollard).

Milwaukee Shines Solar Power Hour

Thinking about going solar? Interested Milwaukee area homeowners or commercial property owners can start by attending this free solar information session at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, May 20, 6-7 p.m. Learn the basics of how solar works, its financial costs and benefits for home and business owners, and how the solar group buy program works. Find out how to sign up for a free site assessment as part of the solar group buy program.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 21, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch

Inspiration starts here with a one-hour program that lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, May 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. A light lunch is provided. Brain Training: The Best Brain Booster Apps. Playing games is a great way to keep your mind sharp. Learn about the best apps that will challenge your thinking and improve your brain’s cognitive ability.

Consumer Rights Clinic with Legal Action of Wisconsin

The Consumer Rights Clinic is a free community based legal clinic for people who have unresolved debt issues, have frequent contact with debt collectors, or are considering bankruptcy as a debt solution. Consumer rights attorneys are on site to educate on consumer rights and answer debt related questions at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 21, 3-5 p.m. There are income restrictions to participate. Call (414) 278-7722 to learn more and schedule to attend a session.

Locked in the Library !

Get your friends together and see if you have what it takes to escape the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, May 21, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Your teamwork and critical thinking skills will be put to the test as you work with a group to solve challenging clues and puzzles to open a box and escape the Library! Two games will be played at each session. Limit of 15 people per game.

Nature Art

Nature can be a work of art, so why not make art out of nature! Create art pieces of your very own with paint, leaves, flowers, and twigs at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 21, 3:30-5 p.m.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with coloring sheets and puzzles provided at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, May 22, 12-2 p.m. Free coffee and tea available while supplies last. Drop in and take a break!

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, May 22, 5:307:30 p.m. for a drop-in chess club. Meet other chess enthusiasts while improving your own strategy. Participants ages 12 and up welcome!

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to download eBooks, magazines, and music to your device by making an appointment with a librarian. The appointment can over Overdrive, RBDigital, Hoopla, or Freegal Music. Appointments are available between 6-7:30 p.m. at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, May 22. Sign up by 2 p.m. on Wednesday in person or over the phone. Also May 29.

Building a Better Budget

A budget is the most powerful personal finance tool. After identifying short, mid, and long-term goals, participants learn how to design realistic spending and savings plans at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, May 22, 6-7 p.m. Within that framework, we discuss different options available for getting out of debt, staying out of debt, and maintaining motivation.

Patent Searching 101

Protect Your Product! Central Library business librarians will explain the seven step strategy for conducting a patent search at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, May 23, 12-1:30 p.m. Save time and money by learning to navigate the patent databases yourself! The Milwaukee Public Library is a Patent and Trademark Resource Center of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Creative Community Lecture

Join Milwaukee Public Library and Creative Mornings for a lecture about a topic of interest to those in the creative economy industries at Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Friday, May 24, 8:30-10 a.m. Advanced registration is required. Visit https://creativemornings.com/cities/mke for information on how to register.

Spanish Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels.

Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters to the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, May 24, 4:30-6 p.m. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

BOOK DISCUSSION

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 21, 7-8 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the library! Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or collaborate with other teens hanging out in the space at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursdays and Fridays, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays, 1-4:30 p.m.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle with Rochelle Melander

Calling all young writers! Work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, May 21, 4:30-6 p.m. Professional author Rochelle Melander will be on hand with writing prompts and encouragement. Learn how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback to other young writers like you.

Pinecone Crafts

Make beautiful recycled decorations from pinecones at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, May 22, 4-5 p.m. Learn to paint pinecones that look like flowers or make a mini bird feeder.

FOR FAMILIES

Music & Movement Story Time

Let’s move and groove together during this musically motivated story time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, May 20, 6:15-7 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm and dance moves. Instruments provided. No story time May 27.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 21, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also May 28.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend for stories, songs, and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 20, 6:30-7 p.m. No story time May 27. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 21, 6:30-7 p.m. Also May 28.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 23, 10:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 30.

Playgroup With Stories (CONTINUED)

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 22, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also May 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, May 23, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 30.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, May 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also May 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also May 30.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also May 30.

Story Time

Young children and their caregivers are invited for fun stories, songs, and fingerplays all designed to help little ones develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 30.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 30.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 23, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 30.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, May 20, 4-4:30 p.m. No story time May 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 21, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 28.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, May 23, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 30.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, May 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Also May 30.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, May 23, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 30.

FOR CHILDREN

Art Workshops with Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator.

Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, May 20, 4-5:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, May 22, 4:30-6 p.m. Also May 29.

Silly Science

Measure, Mix and experiment! Bring out your inner mad scientist for fun hands-on science experiments using common household items at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, May 20, 6-7 p.m. Create bedazzled foam, a rainbow jar, and a magical balloon that inflates itself.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, May 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, May 21, 5-6 p.m.

Wii U Gaming

Relax with the Wii U and board games. Beat levels together, go head-to-head, or dance to the beat in a social setting at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, May 22, 5-6 p.m.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

