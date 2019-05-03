Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events May 12-18

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENT

Milwaukee Noir Author Event

Editor Tim Hennessy presents Milwaukee Noir, a new anthology of original dark fiction set in and around Milwaukee, compiled by Hennessy and featuring 14 of Milwaukee’s finest authors at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, May 13, 6-7 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by Boswell Book Company and will feature contributors Matthew J. Prigge, Vida Cross, Valerie Laken and Mary Thorson.

CREATIVE ECONOMY WEEK

Open Jam Sessions with Dria Rush aka DJ DRIP Sweat

Jam with fellow musicians at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, May 13, 5-7:30 p.m. Check out the recording equipment available in Studio M. If you have an instrument, bring it along. If you don’t, come anyway and use one of the instruments available in Studio M. Or just come to listen to what other musicians create. For ages 13-18.

Talking Shop: The Cost of Art

This opportunity will give you EXPOSURE. You’re doing what you love! Imagine if these phrases were said to a lawyer, a doctor or a contractor? Why has it become acceptable for these phrases to be attached to low wages for artists? Join us for a panel discussion about the real cost of art at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, May 14, 5:30-7:30 p.m. with moderator Elmer Moore, Exec. Director of Scale Up

Milwaukee and founder of Milwaukee Denim. Panel: Jenie Gao, artist, creative director, and entrepreneur; Lynn Lucius, art consultant for the Mary L. Nohl Fund; and Jesus Nanez, owner of The Farmhouse Paint & Sip.

MPLMXR

Four local artists—musician Lex Allen, Mary Louise Mussoline Backline Artist with gener8tor; Erik Holman, co-founder of Blackbox Visual; Dasha Kelly Hamilton, founder of Still Waters Collective; and Stephanie Schultz, fashion designer and recent Artist-in-Residence at the Pfi ster Hotel, present their work with a discussion moderated by Katie Loughmiller, MPL Gathering Art, Stories and Place Arts Project Coordinator at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, May 15, 6-7:30 p.m. Followed by an opportunity for attendees and the guest artists to network. Light refreshments will be served.

Jump Start Your Art Business

Learn about the fellowship.art accelerator program in Milwaukee, which helps artists achieve greater success by providing the support and mentorship needed to maintain a sustainable practice and navigate the industry. The program will be held in Central Library’s Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Thursday, May 16, 12-1:30 p.m.

Meet & Greet with Gathering Art, Stories and Place Artist-in-Residence Celeste Contreras

Gathering Art, Stories and Place empowers Historic Mitchell Street neighbors to create, share, and celebrate diversity through storytelling and multimedia art. In collaboration with Artists Working in Education, the 2019 artist-in-residence Celeste Contreras leads community art programming resulting in permanent and temporary public art installations. Attend this meet and greet with Celeste Contreras at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, May 17, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

“I Seek to Listen & Support” – How to be a Safe Person

1 in 4 will experience a mental illness or substance use illness in any given year. That means nearly all of us know someone who experiences a mental health challenge. How can we best support those we love who may be struggling? WISE Wisconsin’s seven promises can help you become a safe, supportive, and compassionate person for those confiding in us at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, May 13, 5-7:30 p.m.

Overcoming the Destructive Effects of Stress and Anxiety

Stress is the #1 health hazard in the United States. Learn how stress affects you physiologically, physically, emotionally, and behaviorally, and receive simple yet powerful techniques to quickly ease your mental and emotional distress at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 14, 5-7:30 p.m. Dr. Tony Piparo is an internationally bestselling author, speaker, coach, and award-winning researcher.

Suicide Prevention: Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR)

Learn to recognize the risk factors and warning signs associated with suicidal thoughts and how to offer hope and help with QPR Gatekeeper Training at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, May 18, 1-3 p.m. Available to parents, friends, teachers, ministers, medical and mental health professionals – anyone who wants to know more about keeping the ones they care about from dying by suicide. QPR Training is led by a Certified QPR Gatekeeper Trainer. This training is not recommended for someone who has recently lost a loved one. CoSponsored by Prevent Suicide Greater Milwaukee.

PROGRAMS

Discovery Lunch

Inspiration starts here with a one-hour program that lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 14, 12:30-1:30 p.m. A light lunch is provided. Essential Oils for Stress Reduction. Learn how essential oils can help reduce stress and anxiety.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to download eBooks, magazines, and music to your device by making an appointment with a librarian. The appointment can over Overdrive, RBDigital, Hoopla, or Freegal Music. Appointments are available between 6-7:30 p.m. at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, May 14. Sign up by 2 p.m. on Wednesday in person or over the phone. Also May 22, 29.

Snapshot Wisconsin: Let’s Discovery Our Wildlife Together !

Learn about becoming a citizen scientist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, May 14, 6-7 p.m. The project provides data needed for wildlife management decision support and is also a unique opportunity for Wisconsin residents to get involved in monitoring the state’s valuable natural resources.

How Identity Theft Affects Us

Identity theft has become so prevalent that chances are either you or someone you know has been a victim. It is not uncommon for these situations to take hundreds of hours and dollars to resolve. In this workshop at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., on Wednesday, May 15, 6-7 p.m., you will learn: The most common ways people can obtain your financial and identity data; How to protect yourself against becoming a victim of fraud; Additional resources for further learning.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Get help downloading FREE e-books, magazines, music and more! Bring your library card and device and a librarian will get you started at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, May 18, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Cell Phone Photography

Learn to utilize basic photography skills on your smart phone camera at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, May 18, 2-3:30 p.m. Instruction will focus on iPhone and Android phones. Participants will bring and use their own device for each session. May 18: Landscapes.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Novel Ideas Book Club

Join the discussion of Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, May 13, 6-7 p.m.

Center Street Book Club

Join a neighborhood book discussion of Shook One by Charlamagne tha God at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, May 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Stay With Me by Ayobami Adebayo at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, May 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Play and Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, May 14, 6-7 p.m. Flower Shop. Practice helping out at the florist’s shop. Help customers, arrange flowers, run the cash register, and write up orders.

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, May 15, 6-7 p.m. Bakery Shop. Take turns being the baker, the server and the customer at the pretend bakery.

T-Rex Tea Party

It’s prehistoric party time! Dine and dance with dino-themed treats, stories, and songs at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, May 18, 2-3 p.m. Come dressed in fancy party clothes or dinosaur favorites for an afternoon of fun!

Music & Movement Story Time

Let’s move and groove together during this musically motivated story time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Monday, May 13, 6:15-7 p.m. Bring your enthusiasm and dance moves. Instruments provided. Also May 20. No story time May 27.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 14, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver. Also May 21, 28.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend for stories, songs, and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, May 13, 6:30-7 p.m. Also May 20. No story time May 27. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 14, 6:30-7 p.m. Also May 21, 28.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 16, 10:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 15, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also May 22, 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, May 16, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 23, 30.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, May 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also May 23, 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also May 23, 30.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian. Also May 23, 30.

Story Time

Young children and their caregivers are invited for fun stories, songs, and fingerplays all designed to help little ones develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 23, 30.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 16, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also May 23, 30.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 23, 30.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, May 13, 4-4:30 p.m. Also May 20. No story time May 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 14, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 21, 28.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, May 16, 10-10:30 a.m. Also May 23, 30.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, May 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Also May 23, 30.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, May 16, 10:30-11 a.m. Also May 23, 30.

FOR CHILDREN

Art Workshops with Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator.

Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, May 13, 4-5:30 p.m. Also May 20.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, May 14, 4-5:30 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 18, 2-3:30 p.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, May 15, 4:30-6 p.m. Also May 22, 29.

Snap Circuits

Explore the principles of electricity and electronics with snap circuits at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, May 14, 5-6 p.m. Hands-on projects show how circuits work in technology all around us.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO Bricks. Join others and see what you can create together at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, May 15, 3:30-4:30 p.m. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack Mitchell Street’s Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, May 16, 3:30-4 p.m. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn how about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also May 30.

Saturdays at Central

Ice Cream Story Time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 18, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Summer’s coming! What better way to get ready than with ice cream? Let’s sing songs and read stories that celebrate this tasty treat. Then we’ll experiment by making our own creamy concoctions.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Art Workshops with Artists Working in Education at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, May 18, 2-3:30 p.m. A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

