Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events March 24 to 30

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Browser Book Bash at Neighborhood Libraries

Enjoy book-based fun during this reading celebration with special guests:

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, March 30, 3-4 p.m. with Browser and Maisy.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, March 26, 5-6 p.m. with Browser and Elephant & Piggie. Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Monday, March 25, 4:30-5:30 p.m. with Browser and Bad Kitty.

PROGRAMS

Healthy Eating

Learn the importance of healthy eating habits for children in this hands on workshop at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, March 26, 4-5 p.m. We will discuss how to introduce new foods to your preschooler and why cooking & eating together is important. Presented by UW Extension FoodWIse.

Locked in the Library !

Get your friends together and see if you have what it takes to escape the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, March 26, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Your teamwork and critical thinking skills will be put to the test as you work with a group to solve challenging clues and puzzles to open a box and escape the Library! Two games will be played at each session. Limit of 15 people per game.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with coloring sheets and puzzles provided at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, March 27, 12-2 p.m. Free coffee and tea available while supplies last. Drop in and take a break!

Last Piece Puzzle Club

Enjoy quality puzzle time with other puzzle enthusiasts at the library. Work on a puzzle weekly until it’s done and get the satisfaction of putting in the last piece!

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, March 27, 2-3 p.m. Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, March 30, 10-11 a.m.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to download eBooks, magazines, and music to your device by making an appointment with a librarian. The appointment can over Overdrive, RBDigital, Hoopla, or Freegal Music. Appointments are available between 6-7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. Sign up by 2 p.m. on Wednesday in person or over the phone at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, March 27.

Visual Journals and Narrative Stories with Artist-in-Residence Celeste Contreras . The 2019 Gathering Art, Stories and Place artist residency in collaboration with Artists Working in Education will begin with workshops focusing on books at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, March 27, 3:30-6:30 p.m. Together we will explore codexes, zines, artist journals, artist books, traditional books and non-traditional books. Each participant will be able to create a book in numerous forms, as well as learn and interact with artists, art books and art forms. Resources will be provided for participants. Learn more about the project at mpl.org/gasp

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch, 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, March 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet other chess enthusiasts while improving your own strategy. Participants ages 12 and up welcome!

Green Home: Proper Pruning for Healthy Trees

Establish good structure for health and safety by properly pruning your trees. Learn about the why, what, when and how of pruning with a UW Extension Master Gardener at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, March 27, 6-7 p.m.

I Am Evidence Documentary Screening

I Am Evidence, a documentary produced by Mariska Hargitay and HBO, tells the story of four survivors whose rape kits went untested for years and traces their journey through the criminal justice system. Following the film, a trained Victim Advocate and Survivor Support Coordinator from UW-Milwaukee’s Counseling and Health Promotion services will facilitate a discussion at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, March 30, 2-4:30 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

History Buff Book Club

Women’s History Month recognizes and celebrates the achievements and contributions of women. Join a book club discussion of The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, March 25, 6-7 p.m.

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, March 26, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will discuss a selected book while working on an art project inspired by the story. Copies of each month’s selected book will be available for check out at the East

Branch Welcome Desk, or patrons can place a copy of the book on hold through CountyCat or Ready Reference. Copies checked out at East will have an extended due date (through the meeting date). No registration required; while supplies last. Featuring: Seven Days of Us by Francesca Hornak. (Continued)

FOR TEENS

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or collaborate with other teens hanging out in the space.

Monday, March 25, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Studio M Cooking Event Wednesday, Mar. 27, 5-6:30 p.m.: Family Cooking Night Thursday, March 28, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Friday, March 29, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 30, 1-4:30 p.m.

Get Your Money Right With Secure Futures

Join us for a series of fun, hands-on workshops to learn more about the ins and outs of banking, credit scores, investing, savings options, and more at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, March 26, 6-7:30 p.m. Find out how to avoid today’s worst money scams. Hear from professionals and other teens. Refreshments will be served. Program produced in partnership with Secure Futures.

Be Inspired with Poet Kwabena Antoine Nixon

Be inspired by the depth and breadth of poet Kwabena Antoine Nixon, author of Eye Write What Eye See and Sensitive Warsongz for Black and Brown Boyz. Poet Kwabena will read poetry from both of his books, and teens will have a chance to craft their own poetry at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, March 27, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Poetry Hike in Washington Park

Gain inspiration from the natural world during this poetry hike in Washington Park! Guided by the Urban Ecology Center, learn about the natural world right in our backyard. After the hike, join Teen Advisory Board (TAB) members to write poetry beginning at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, March 30, 1-4 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend for stories, songs, and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, March 25, 6:30-7 p.m.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 26, 9:30-10 a.m. For children birth to 12 months, with a caregiver.

Family Cooking Night

Learn how to make a few of your breakfast favorites. Bring the whole family for hands-on cooking fun during our Family Cooking Nights at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, March 27, 5-6:30 p.m. Please call 414-286-3011 to register, or register online.

Stretching with Story Books

Stretch, breathe and relax with basic yoga poses and simple movements, combined with stories, rhymes and songs at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 28, 10-10:30 a.m. Build literacy skills along with flexibility and self-awareness. Bring a yoga mat or towel if desired.

Science Story Time:Roar! Dinosaur Story Time

Read dinosaur books and make a fun dino-inspired art project at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, March 30, 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 28, 10:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, March 27, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, March 28, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, March 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, March 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, March 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 and a parent or guardian.

Story Time

Young children and their caregivers are invited for fun stories, songs, and fingerplays all designed to help little ones develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, March 28, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 28, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, March 28, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, March 25, 4-4:30 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, March 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, March 28, 10-10:30 a.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, March 28, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, March 28, 10:30-11 a.m.

FOR CHILDREN

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers ages 9-13! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, March 25, 4-5:30 p.m. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students share these stories, learning how to listen for key story elements and give feedback.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, March 25, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, March 26, 4:15-5:15 p.m.

Gardening Starter Kits

Have you ever wanted to grow your very own garden? Create your own egg carton or plastic bottle gardening starter kit to get a headstart on spring planting at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, March 27, 4-5 p.m.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack Mitchell Street’s Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, March 28, 3:30-4 p.m. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn how about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market.

Art Workshops with Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator.

Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day.

Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, March 25, 4-5:30 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, March 26, 4-5:30 p.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, March 28, 4-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Grocery Store pretend play at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Get ready for spring by creating a “seed bomb” to plant in your garden.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Seedling Science at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, March 30, 2-3 p.m. Using your imagination, capture relaxation in a jar. Create a sensory jar or bottle using a variety of colors, liquids, and small objects that swish and swirl to calming delight.

