Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 20 to 26

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr Day

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with poetry, crafts, contests and live musical performances at the Martin Luther King Branch, 310 W. Locust St., Monday, January 21, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Family activities from 9 a.m. to noon. Performances begin at noon. See a complete list online at mpl.org/MLKDay or pick up a flyer at your library. Please note all other Milwaukee Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, January 21.

Going Through Hell to Get to Heaven

Meet Dr. Scot Hodkiewicz, author of Going Through Hell to Get to Heaven, who tells the personal story of his journey to recovery after a tragic car accident involving a drunk driver. Initially filled with anger and self-pity, Dr. Hodkiewicz gradually began to see the everyday angels around him and hear God’s voice directing him through each trial. Program will be held in the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 26, 2-4 p.m. A book signing follows the event; books will be available for purchase.

PROGRAMS

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with coloring sheets and puzzles provided at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, January 23, 12-2 p.m. Free coffee and tea available while supplies last. Drop in and take a break!

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, January 23, 5:307:30 p.m. for a drop-in chess club. Meet other chess enthusiasts while improving your own strategy. Participants ages 12 and up welcome!

Bullet Journaling for Productivity

Can a journal help you get stuff done? You bet! People all over the world are using bullet journaling to keep track of their to-do lists, their exercise and saving goals, and much more. In this workshop, we’ll learn about bullet journaling and create at least one tracking tool. Bring a notebook or journal to use to the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, January 23, 6-7 p.m.

Stretches for Spinal Health

Join local chiropractor Dr. Martin Joepeck for a demonstration on how to perform simple stretches for spinal health and improve physical flexibility at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, January 25, 2 3:30 p.m. This program will involve gentle movement and instruction. Please wear comfortable clothing. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver.

Spanish Knitters

A knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, January 25, 4:30-6 p.m. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Active Adult: The Art of Poi Dancing

Poi is an art form that uses a set of two handheld tethered balls that you twirl around your body in beautiful patterns. Simple poi movements will improve your coordination, balance your bilateral motor skills, sharpen analytical skills, boost endurance, and enhance self-awareness. Learn Poi skills with Marilyn Besasie, Milwaukee’s most experienced instructor, at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, January 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Please arrive early; class space is limited.

BOOK DISCUSSION

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, January 22, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will discuss a selected book while working on an art project inspired by the story. Copies of each month’s selected book will be available for check out at the East

Branch Welcome Desk, or patrons can place a copy of the book on hold through CountyCat or Ready Reference. Copies checked out at East will have an extended due date (through the meeting date). No registration required; while supplies last. Featuring: Jurassic Park by Michael Crichton.

FOR TEENS

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or collaborate with other teens hanging out in the space.

Monday, Studio M closed Monday, Jan. 21; Reopens Jan. 28, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Studio M Cooking Event Tuesday, Jan. 22; Studio M continues Jan. 29, 3:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, 30, 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Thursday, Jan. 24, 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26, 1-4:30 p.m.

Cookie School: Learn How to Professionally Decorate Cookies

Join Adija Smith, Food Network “Christmas Cookie Challenge” contestant and owner of Confectionately Yours, as she offers participants tips and techniques for decorating cookies at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, January 22, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Registration required. Please call 286-3011 or register online at mpl.org.

ArtxTech

Join Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.) for a program that combines art with technology at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 24, 4-5:30 p.m. Create an art project while learning basic coding fundamentals through littleBits™, a new electronic building set meant for young people. These magnetic “bits” snap together and turn ideas into inventions.

Digital Photography Series

Interested in digital photography? Check out all the equipment and software available in Studio M, and develop your skills with help from a professional photographer at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, January 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Whether you’re a total beginner or you already know your way around a DSLR camera, you’ll have a chance to practice and learn something new.

FOR FAMILIES

Family Cooking Night

Warm up while learning how to make this simple soup! Bring the whole family for hands-on cooking fun during our Family Cooking Nights at the Mitchell Street Branch Cargill Community Kitchen, 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, January 22, 5-6:30 p.m. Please call 414-286-3011 to register, or register online.

Classic Family Movie Night

Enjoy a free family movie at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, January 23, 5-6:45 p.m. Featuring: The Princess Bride (PG)(1987).

String Academy of Wisconsin presents Frederico, the Mouse Violinist . The String Academy of Wisconsin presents a musical tribute to the children’s book Frederico, The Mouse Violinist by Mayra Calvani at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, January 26, 3-4 p.m. The book tells the story of Frederico, a mouse who dreams of being a famous violinist one day. A perfect program for families, the program will include music performed by String Academy students and a short performance of the story as well.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend for stories, songs, and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, January 22, 6:30-7 p.m. East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, January 28, 6:30-7 p.m.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 22, 9:30-10 a.m. For children birth to 12 months, with a caregiver. Also Jan. 29.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 24, 10:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 23, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Jan. 30.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, January 24, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 31.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, January 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 31.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, January 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 31.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, January 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 31.

Story Time

Young children and their caregivers are invited for fun stories, songs, and fingerplays all designed to help little ones develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, January 24, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 31.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 24, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 31.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, January 28, 4-4:30 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 22, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 29.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 24, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 31.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, January 24, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Also Jan. 31.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, January 24, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Jan. 31.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, January 22, 4:15-5:15 p.m. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Make Your Own Sticker Book

Do you love stickers but don’t have a place to keep them? Make your own sticker book and collect tons of fun stickers to keep in it at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, January 22, 5-6 p.m.

Storytelling with Milwaukee PBS

Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee Public Television! Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities and continue the fun with a craft to take home at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Wednesday, January 23, 5-6 p.m. Learn how to enter your original book in this year’s PBS Kids Writers Contest.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, January 24, 4:30-5:15 p.m. The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack Mitchell Street’s Cargill Community Kitchen at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, January 24, 3:30-4 p.m. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn how about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Jan. 31.

Snap Circuits

Explore the basic principles of electronics at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Saturday, January 26, 2-3 p.m. Learn how to build a doorbell by snapping circuits together. For ages 7 and up. Parents are encouraged to attend.

Saturdays at Central

Milwaukee Youth Theater presents The 100 Dresses at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 26, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wanda, a young girl from Poland, struggles to fit in with her schoolmates, so she creates a story about the 100 colorful dresses she has in her closet. When faced with even more teasing, Wanda and her classmates learn about bullying, fitting in and standing up for others.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Urban Wildlife: Poetry in Your Backyard at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 26, 2-3 p.m. Hands-on fun, discovery, and exploration about wildlife you might find in your own backyard! Get inspired to create poetry about the natural world. Part of Field Work: Poetry and Science in partnership with the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

