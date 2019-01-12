Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee 2020 DNC Convention Host Committee Announced

MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee 2020 Democratic National Committee Convention Bid Committee announced today the Co-Chairs of the Milwaukee DNC 2020 Host Committee – Mayor Tom Barrett, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Governor Tony Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, and County Executive Chris Abele.

Milwaukee is currently a finalist, along with Houston and Miami, for hosting the convention to be held July 13-16, 2020.

“We want the world to know that the leadership in Wisconsin is committed to doing everything we can to bring the Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee in 2020,” said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett. “Milwaukee has so much to offer and this would be a great opportunity to highlight our city to the nation.”

“There is no better place to showcase the Democratic Party’s vision for the future than in Wisconsin,” said Senator Tammy Baldwin. “The Midwest is a critical battleground and will be key to securing a better future for America.”

“The convention represents an immense opportunity for Milwaukee and Wisconsin to be showcased on the world stage,” said Governor-elect Tony Evers. “This is the chance to show off Wisconsin in a way that’s never been done before as a great place to live, work and visit.”

“The DNC Convention presents a tremendous opportunity to build on Milwaukee’s rich history of diversity, inclusion, and innovation,” said Lt. governor-elect Mandela Barnes. “Our local entrepreneurs and strong neighborhoods are among Milwaukee’s greatest strengths, and a successful Convention that includes these diverse partners will help communities throughout southeast Wisconsin thrive.”

“Milwaukee does not view the Convention as just a four-day event, we view this as a year and a half long opportunity to promote our wonderful city,” said Congresswoman Gwen Moore. “When the eyes of the world are on Milwaukee, we will shine.”

“More people should know that Milwaukee County is an incredible place to live, work and play, and I’m excited for any opportunity to highlight the strength of our people, facilities and community,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele. “When it’s also an opportunity to feature Milwaukee as a place that respects and values all people, a core belief of the Democratic Party – that’s an event I’d be thrilled for us to host.”

Representatives from the DNC recently conducted a second site visit to the City of Milwaukee. A decision is expected to be made in the first quarter of 2019.