Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events January 6 to 12

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

PROGRAMS

Locked in the Library – In the New Year

Looking for something different and exciting to do? Get your friends together and see if you have what it takes to escape the library. Your teamwork and critical thinking skills will be put to the test as you work with a group to solve challenging clues and puzzles to open a box and escape the Library! Two games will be played at each session at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, January 7, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Limit of 15 people per game.

End of Life Alternatives

Learn what you can do to create a personalized, powerful, environmentally sustainable end-of-life experience for yourself and family members. Presenter Anna Benton, a trained End of Life Guide, will talk about options at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, January 7, 5:30-7 p.m.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with coloring sheets and puzzles provided at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, January 9, 12-2 p.m. Free coffee and tea available while supplies last. Drop in and take a break!

Movies at Mitchell Street

Join us at Mitchell Street for free movies twice monthly throughout the year. Featuring: Isle of Dogs (PG 13)(2018) at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchel St., Wednesday, January 9, 5-7 p.m.

Journaling to Vision

Come ready to dream! What do you hope to create in 2019? In this workshop, participants will learn tools for visioning, journal their vision for 2019, and create vision boards. Bring a notebook or journal to use at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, January 9, 6-7 p.m.

Active Adult: The Art of Poi Dancing

Poi is an art form that uses a set of two handheld tethered balls that you twirl around your body in beautiful patterns. Simple poi movements will improve your coordination, balance your bilateral motor skills, sharpen analytical skills, boost endurance, and enhance self-awareness. Learn Poi skills with Marilyn Besasie, Milwaukee’s most experienced instructor, at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, January 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Please arrive early; class space is limited. Also Jan. 19, 26.

Bring Your Own Device

Get help downloading free e-books, magazines, music and more! Bring your library card and device and a librarian will get you started at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 12, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

King Drive Book Club

Join the King Drive Book Club presented by the Martin Luther King Branch Library in partnership with Rise & Grind Café. Check out the book at the library, then join the discussion at Rise & Grind Café at 2737 N. King Drive on Thursday, January 10, 11 a.m.-noon. This month: The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of The Girl in the Blue Beret by Bobbie Ann Mason at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, January 10, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or collaborate with other teens hanging out in the space.

Monday, Jan. 7, 14, 28, 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Studio M closed Monday, Jan. 21.

Tuesday, Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 9, 16, 30, 3:30-7:30 p.m.; Studio M Cooking Event Wednesday, Jan. 23. Thursday, Jan. 10, 17, 24, 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11, 18, 25, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12, 19, 26, 1-4:30 p.m.

Show & Tell Book Club

Have a great book to share or not sure what to read next? Join the Show & Tell Book Club to discover your next read at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, January 8, 4-5 p.m. For ages 10-13.

Digital Photography Series

Interested in digital photography? Check out all the equipment and software available in Studio M, and develop your skills with help from a professional photographer at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, January 8, 6-7:30 p.m. Whether you’re a total beginner or you already know your way around a DSLR camera, you’ll have a chance to practice and learn something new. Also Jan. 15, 29.

Teen Wellness Cooking

Be committed to wellness this spring! Gather in Studio M to try out fun wellness activities and cook tasty, healthy recipes with friends at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, January 9, 5-7:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend for stories, songs, and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, January 7, 6:30-7 p.m. Also Jan. 14, 28.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 8, 9:30-10 a.m. For children birth to 12 months, with a caregiver. Also Jan. 15, 22, 29.

Celebrate the Life of Dr. King

Hear a story, learn about Dr. King’s life, and create a peace handprint flower at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Wednesday, January 9, 4-5 p.m.

Play and Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, January 9, 5-6 p.m. Bakery Shop. Take turns being the baker, the server and the customer.

Color Me Healthy

This nutrition and physical activity program is for children ages four and five at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, January 10, 3-3:30 p.m. It is designed to stimulate all the senses of young children: touch, smell, sight, sound and, of course, taste. Color Me Healthy uses color, music and exploration of the senses to teach children that healthy eating and physical activity are fun. Please call 414-286-3011. Presented by UW-Extension.

Urban Wildlife: Poetry in Your Backyard

Hands-on fun, discovery, and exploration about wildlife you might find in your own backyard! Get inspired to create poetry about the natural world at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Saturday, January 12, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Part of Field Work: Poetry and Science in partnership with the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 10, 10:30-11 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 9, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Jan. 16, 23, 30.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, January 10, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, January 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, January 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, January 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

Story Time

Young children and their caregivers are invited for fun stories, songs, and fingerplays all designed to help little ones develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, January 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, January 10, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, January 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, January 7, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Jan. 14, 28.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, January 8, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Jan. 15, 22, 29.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, January 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, January 10, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, January 10, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Jan. 17, 24, 31.

FOR CHILDREN

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers ages 9-13! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, January 7, 4:30-6 p.m. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback.

I Survived @ the Library

Explore hands-on STEAM activities inspired by the I Survived series by Lauren Tarshis, from natural disasters to shark attacks and sinking ships at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, January 8, 4-5:30 p.m.

Paint Yourself Calm

Practice mindfulness through the art of watercolor painting at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, January 8, 4:30-5:30 p.m. For ages 6-12.

Wii U Gaming

Relax after school with the Wii U and board games at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, January 8, 5-6 p.m.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, January 9, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Games with Milwaukee Fire Department

Scrabble or Chutes and Ladders anyone? Or would playing Chess be up your alley? Have a delightful time playing board and card games with Milwaukee Fire Department at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Saturday, January 12, 1-3 p.m. Ages 17 and under.

First Stage Workshop Featuring Matilda the Musical

Join First Stage’s Education Department as we dive into Roald Dahl’s world of MATILDA at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, January 12, 2-2:45 p.m. We’ll put ourselves in the shoes of various characters as we play theater-based games and activities that bring Matilda’s story to life. Through this interactive storytelling, we’ll go on adventures that help us to be more confident in ourselves and how to help those around us to be empowered too.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Appreciation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 12, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Sing, listen and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Gravity Sculptures at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, January 12, 2-3 p.m. Think balance is a breeze? Put your design skills to the test by creating a cool sculpture that relies on weight and leverage to stay upright.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

