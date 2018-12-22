WWBIC announces newly elected Board Officers

WWBIC (The Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation) welcomes a slate of new Board Officers for 2019. Karin Gale (Schenck SC) will now serve as WWBIC’s Chairperson, taking the role from Past Chair Michael McDonagh (Mallery & Zimmerman). Johnny L. Moutry Jr. (New Covenant Housing Corporation, Inc.) will serve as Vice Chair/Secretary. Kathryn Andrea (Andrea & Orendorff) will remain WWBIC’s Treasurer and Chair of WWBIC’s Audit and Finance Committee.

Karin Gale was a member of WWBIC’s Finance & Audit Committee before joining the Board. She is a shareholder at Schenk, a Wisconsin accounting and business consulting firm. Her board and committee service includes the Wisconsin Institute of CPAs (Past President), the Independent Business Association of Wisconsin (Past President), the Association for Corporate Growth Wisconsin (Past President), and the City of West Allis Community Development Authority.

Johnny Moutry is Executive Director of New Covenant Housing Corporation, a faith‐based community and housing developer for low‐to‐moderate‐income individuals and families, in Milwaukee. A retired executive of Aldrich Chemical, a leading Milwaukee manufacturing now part of Sigma‐Aldrich, Mr. Moutry has received the Urban Economic Development of Milwaukee Leadership Award and the Wilbur Halyard Award for Community Service.

Kathy Andrea has been a partner at Andrea & Orendorff LLP in Kenosha, WI, since 1989. She served on WWBIC’s Finance & Audit Committee before joining the Board. Kathy specializes in providing auditing and management advisory services to nonprofit and governmental clients. She serves as Treasurer on the boards of the Kemper Center and the Kenosha Library Foundation.

WWBIC’s 2018-2021 strategic plan is underway. Through aligned growth, exemplary customer service, and measurable impact, WWBIC will advance its social goal of improving the economic well-being of individuals through inclusive entrepreneurship and facilitating self-sufficiency strategies.

About WWBIC

Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) is a leading, innovative economic development corporation “Putting Dreams to Work.” WWBIC’s primary focus is on women, people of color and low-income individuals, providing direct lending and access to fair and responsible capital, quality business education, one-on-one technical business assistance and education to increase financial capability. Since 1987, WWBIC has lent over $64 million in micro and small business loans with a current loan portfolio of $20 million and nearly 500 active borrowers.