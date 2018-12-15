Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events December 23 to 29

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

PROGRAMS

Wednesday Wool

Bring your yarn and needles or crochet hook for Wednesday Wool at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, December 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Share your latest project or start something new. Tea and coffee will be provided while supplies last.

Close Knit Community Workshop

Interested in learning how to work with fiber arts while meeting new people in your community? Become a part of the Close Knit Community at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, December 27, 1-4 p.m. Part of Bridging Cities, dedicated to building a stronger, more cohesive society. Facilitated by Ruth Shank.

Vision Board Workshop

Start the New Year off on the right foot by crafting a vision board tailored just for you at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Friday, December 28, 3-5 p.m. This workshop will guide you through designing and creating a vision board. Basic materials will be provided while supplies last, but attendees are encouraged to bring items that they would like to incorporate into their design.

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania by Erik Larson at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, December 27, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch free movies twice monthly throughout the year at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Next showing: Wednesday, December 26, 5 p.m. See the library’s website for title information.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, December 26, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, December 27, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, December 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, December 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, December 27, 10:30 11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, December 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, December 27, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 27, 10-10:30 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, December 28, 10-10:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, December 27, 10:30-11 a.m.

FOR CHILDREN

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory of Music Appreciation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 29, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Sing, listen, and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Board Games at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 29, 2-3 p.m. Bring your friends and family to the library to play one of our many board games.

