Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events December 16 to 22

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Gathering Art, Stories & Place 2018 Artist Residency Celebration

Join the celebration of Erick Ledesma’s year-long artist residency at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, December 19, 5-7 p.m. Ledesma created murals, hosted community projects, and collaborated on a permanent sculpture “Faces of Mitchell.” See the unveiling of the sculpture at 5 p.m. and hear about the finalist for the 2019 artist-in-residence. Includes food and crafts.

PROGRAMS

Improve Your Internet Experience: Profiles, Programs & Passwords

Can you tell if your internet profile is secure? Learn some best practices for creating secure internet profiles.

Obtain strategies you can use across all programs, from e-mail accounts to social media and more.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, December 17, 2-3 p.m.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 20, 2-3 p.m.

Improve Your Internet Experience: Website Safeguards

Good profile building is an important step in internet safety. However, there are external factors that can make the internet risky, including scam websites, spam e-mails and malware. Avoiding these hazards requires you to be alert. Learn tools and behaviors that will protect you when browsing.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Tuesday, December 18, 10-11 a.m. East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, December 21, 10-11 a.m.

Improve Your Internet Experience: E-Commerce

Online shopping is convenient and has expanded in many ways from groceries to games. There are also many secure payment methods that can be used to purchase goods online. Learn to recognize what makes a website safe for purchasing and what kind of websites to avoid.

Mill Road Branch , 6431 N. 76th St., Wednesday, December 19, 2-3 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 22, 10-11 a.m.

Classic Film Series

Join Tom Fuchs of Milwaukee Film to celebrate the reopening of the Oriental Theatre and their Craft Cinema programming with a showcase of the classic film The Shop Around the Corner followed by discussion at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, December 18, 2-4:30 p.m.

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 18, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Memory Cafés

Memory Café offers people with dementia and their care partners the opportunity to enjoy regular, enjoyable social interaction with others in similar circumstances in a safe, welcoming environment along with refreshments at the Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, December 18, 1:30-3 p.m. First time attendees must register with the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin at 1.800.272.3900. Featuring: Travel.

Researching Your Family Tree

Start investigating your family history at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Thursday, December 20, 12-1 p.m. A Humanities librarian will offer a brief introduction to library resources available for beginning genealogists.

Close Knit Community Workshop

Interested in learning how to work with fiber arts while meeting new people in your community? Become a part of the Close Knit Community at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, December 20, 1-4 p.m. Part of Bridging Cities, dedicated to building a stronger, more cohesive society. Facilitated by Ruth Shank. Also Dec. 27.

Winter Crafting: Hygge How-To

Hygge is a quality of coziness and comfortable conviviality that engenders a feeling of contentment or wellbeing (regarded as a defining characteristic of Danish culture). Follow the Danish example and bring more hygge into your life with help from staff at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, December 20, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Embrace the coziness of the darker months of the year and create a warm, welcoming home. Make a paper star, table centerpiece, or decorate a votive holder. Browse seasonal crafting books. Materials and hot drinks provided.

Kwanzaa Crafternoon

A fun afternoon of Kwanzaa crafts including greeting cards, ink stamps, paper masks and more at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Saturday, December 22, 1-3 p.m. Materials will be provided while supplies last. For adults, families and teens.

Jólabókaflóð Cozy Reading Party

Every December, Icelanders celebrate the holidays and their love of books with a “book flood.” This year the East Branch is bringing Jólabókaflóð to the library at 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, December 22, 3-4:30 p.m. Curl up with a great book and sip a hot chocolate in the cozy atmosphere of the Community Room, browse a selection of hygge inspired books, and create a bookmark to gift to your favorite book lover. For patrons 13 years and older.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of A Gentleman in Moscow by Amor Towles at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, December 18, 7-8 p.m.

Bay View Book Club for Adults

Join the discussion of Breakfast at Tiffany’s by Truman Capote at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Wednesday, December 19, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Melted Crayon Ornaments

Create an ornament with crayons and a blow dryer to give as a gift or hang up for the holidays at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, December 18, 4-5 p.m.

Make-Your-Own Holiday Cards

Create your own unique holiday cards at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, December 21, 2-3 p.m. Send a heartfelt message to family members or friends and wish them a Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas, Joyful Kwanzaa, or Happy New Year.

FOR FAMILIES

Frozen Sing-a-long

Come in costume and sing along with Elsa, Anna, and Olaf at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, December 18, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Color Me Healthy

This nutrition and physical activity program is for children ages four and five at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, December 20, 3-3:30 p.m. It is designed to stimulate all the senses of young children: touch, smell, sight, sound and, of course, taste. Color Me Healthy uses color, music and exploration of the senses to teach children that healthy eating and physical activity are fun. Please call 414-2863011. Presented by UW-Extension. Also Jan. 3, 10.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, December 17, 6:30-7 p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 18, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, December 19, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Dec. 26.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, December 20, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 27.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, December 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 27.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, December 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 27.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, December 20, 10:30 11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 27.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, December 20, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Dec. 27.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 27.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, December 20, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Dec. 27.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, December 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Dec. 27.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, December 17, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Dec. 31.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, December 18, 10:30-11 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, December 21, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Dec. 28.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, December 20, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Dec. 27.

FOR CHILDREN

Winter Wonderland

Warm up at the library and make your own winter-themed craft at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St. Monday, December 17, 4-5 p.m. Help us decorate our library tree, make a gift to share, or take your winter creations home. Enjoy hot cocoa while you craft and create.

Dream Keepers Writing Circle

Calling all young writers (ages 9-13)! The Dream Keepers Writing Circle will give you the opportunity to work on your writing project and share it with other young writers. Students will spend the first part of the session writing, with writing prompts and encouragement from author and writing coach Rochelle Melander. During the second half of the session, students will share these stories with each other, learning how to listen for key story elements and give helpful feedback.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, December 17, 4-5:30 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, December 18, 4:30-6 p.m.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, December 18, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, December 18, 5-6 p.m.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, December 17, 4-5 p.m. Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, December 18, 4-5 p.m.

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, December 20, 4-5:30 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Monday, December 17, 4-5:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

We’re Going on a Bear Hunt at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 22, 10:3011:15 a.m. Join us for stories and our own bear hunt adventure!

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Freedom’s Eve Holiday Cards at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, December 22, 2-3 p.m. Join Blk-Art, History & Culture for a holiday workshop. Learn about the importance of “Freedom’s Eve” while making Afrocentric cards for loved ones.

