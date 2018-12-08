Is this what Democracy Looks Like?

Legislatively Speaking

By Senator, Lena C. Taylor

An Assault on Democracy

• A Power Grab that sought to ultimately silence the people of Wisconsin

• Democracy Gangsters, if you will

• This is about the Separation of Powers

• Blatant retaliation, Republicans did not like that they didn’t win

• Republicans are fighting to hold control, and they do it at any cost

• Voter suppression, ballot tampering, photo ID, attacks on early voting and more

• We didn’t appreciate it when it was happening in North Carolina

• Now both Wisconsin and Michigan are experiencing power grabs by Republicans

Things done: Attorney General

• Grabbed control of money, by moving decision from the Attorney General to the legislature

• Gave themselves the ability to interfere in state related lawsuits, hire private attorney’s instead of using the AG

• Prevented Gov-Elect and AG from pulling Wisconsin out of the lawsuit against the ACA – something they both ran on

Things done: Governor

• Hamstringed his ability to control his cabinet picks, appointments to committees, councils

• Remove his power and influence over some agencies, like the state’s top job’s agency

• Changing makeup of the committee to dilute his power

• Expanded their power to block administrative rules the Gov puts in place

• They tried to change our elections for Supreme Court to protect a conservative judge, at a cost of $7 million dollars

It’s not over:

Lawsuits will likely ensue

People are talking about recalls and running candidates against these Republicans