Wisconsin Badgers Lose to the Minnesota Gophers

On Saturday November 24th, 2018, the Wisconsin Badgers (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) lost to the Minnesota Gophers (5-6, 2-6 Big Ten) at Camp Randall Stadium for the right to take home the Paul Bunyan’s Axe. The Minnesota Gophers beat the Badgers 37 to 15 to regain the Axe after loosing 14 years in row since 2004. The Gophers running game and defense caused a lot of problems for the Badgers.

UW Madison Band Director Mike Leckrone lead the band for the last time, capping 50 years of directing the band, and he was presented with a Jersey from the University of Wisconsin Madison.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson