Congresswoman Karen Bass Elected Next Chair of the CBC

By NNPA

Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA-37)

On Nov. 29, Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA-37) was elected chair of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) for the 116th Congress. Congresswoman Bass will be the 26th chair of the CBC, and the eighth woman to hold the position.

“From her days in the California General Assembly where she became the first African-American woman in U.S. history to lead a state legislative body, to her work in Congress to address both domestic and international issues affecting people of African descent, Congresswoman Bass has demonstrated tried and true leadership,” said outgoing CBC Chair Cedric L. Richmond (D-LA-02).

“I commend Congresswoman Bass on becoming the new chair of the Congressional Black Caucus. There’s much work to be done next Congress to ensure equality and justice for African Americans and other marginalized communities, and I am confident Congresswoman Bass will continue to provide strong leadership in this regard.”

Also elected were: Congresswoman Joyce Beatty (D-OH-03), 1st Vice Chair; Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (D-MI-14), 2nd Vice Chair; Congressman Hank Johnson (D-GA-04), Secretary; Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04), Whip; and Congressman-elect Steven Horsford (D-NV-04), Parliamentarian.

The new CBC executive committee will assume office on the first day of the 116th Congress.

