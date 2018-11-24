Giving Thanks in 2018

Capitol Report

By State Representative Leon D. Young

Thanksgiving is a time when families and loved ones come together and give thanks for their many blessings. It is a time of scrumptious feasts and opulent displays of both food and drink. It is also a time of merriment, Kodak moments and great anticipation, because the Holiday Season is finally upon us.

For most Americans, Thanksgiving and the holidays are a happy time. But, for far too many in this country, the holidays are just another reminder of the great divide that separates the haves from the have-nots.

Milwaukee is no exception. There are many in our city that will need a place to eat for Thanksgiving. The following meal sites are serving holiday dinners on Thanksgiving Day and subsequent times – so bring your appetite!

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center 1531 W. Vliet Street Milwaukee, WI 53205 (414) 344-5600 (Free Thanksgiving Dinner 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.)

Thursday, November 22, 2018 (Thanksgiving)