Giving Thanks in 2018

Capitol Report

By State Representative Leon D. Young

Leon D. Young

Thanksgiving is a time when families and loved ones come together and give thanks for their many blessings. It is a time of scrumptious feasts and opulent displays of both food and drink. It is also a time of merriment, Kodak moments and great anticipation, because the Holiday Season is finally upon us.

For most Americans, Thanksgiving and the holidays are a happy time. But, for far too many in this country, the holidays are just another reminder of the great divide that separates the haves from the have-nots.

Milwaukee is no exception. There are many in our city that will need a place to eat for Thanksgiving. The following meal sites are serving holiday dinners on Thanksgiving Day and subsequent times – so bring your appetite!

Tuesday, November 20, 2018

  • Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center 1531 W. Vliet Street Milwaukee, WI 53205 (414) 344-5600 (Free Thanksgiving Dinner 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.)

Thursday, November 22, 2018 (Thanksgiving)

  • Mt. Zion Baptist Church 2207 N 2nd Street Milwaukee, WI 53212 (414) 372-6174 (Lunch 11:00 to 1:00 p.m.)
  • Milwaukee Rescue Mission (Men Only) 1820 W Wells Street Milwaukee, WI 53233 414) 344-2211 milmission.org (Meal: 11:00 a.m.)
  • Project Focal Point 811 W. Burleigh St. Milwaukee, WI 53206 (414) 372-1070 **Call for more information**
  • The Gathering Meal Program 804 E. Juneau Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53202 (414) 272-4122 thegatheringwis.org ** Call for more information**
  • St. James Episcopal Church 833 W. Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53233 (414) 271-1340 stjamesmilwaukee.org ** Call for more information**
  • Christian Faith Fellowship Church East 724 S. Layton Blvd. Milwaukee, WI 53215 (414) 383-8533 cffceast.org ** Call for more information**
  • St. Vincent de Paul – Northside Meal Site 2600 N 2nd Street Milwaukee, WI 53212 (414) 374-4095 (Dinner served Tuesday-Saturday 5:30-7p.m.)
  • St. Vincent de Paul – Southside Meal Site 931 W Madison Street Milwaukee, WI 53204 (414) 649-9555 (Dinner served Sunday-Friday 5:30-7p.m.)
  • St. Benedict’s Community Church 924 W State Street Milwaukee, WI 53233 (414) 271-0135 ext. 214 (Meal at 2:30-4:30 p.m.)

 

