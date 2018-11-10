Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

Ernie G Celebrates 41 Years in Radio

On Saturday November 3rd, 2018 at the Tripoli Shrine Center, Ernie G celebrated 41 years in radio. The Double B Entertainment presented with the below listed entertainment. The Enchantment, The Reconstruction Band, The Original Tempters, and more performed that evening.

Photos By Kim Robinson

Pictured from left to right

  1. Anthony Harrell
  2. Maggie Mitchell
  3. Mickey Clanton
  4. EJ Johnson
  5. Byron Dedmon
  6. Carlton Brown
  7. Lacey Robinson
  8. Beverly Dedmon
  9. (Seated) Ernie G and Homer Blow radio personalities.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Ana Martinez-Ortiz
Ethan Duran

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383