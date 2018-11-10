2018 Fresh Coast Classic & Mega Drumline Competition!

After stomachs are full and family time is over this upcoming Thanksgiving weekend, you all can join us for the annual go-to event, the Fresh Coast Classics. This year will be the 12th year of Fresh Coast continuing its Thanksgiving tradition.

This year just like many others, Fresh Coast will be putting it all out on the court but we will also be bringing attention to college with a college and resource fair. This year Fresh Coast has partnered with United Negro College Fund (UNCF) Empower Me Tour. Over the years we have realized the importance of a college resource fair for the youth and community so we are excited for the new partnership with UNCF.

The actual Fresh Coast Classics games will be played on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 23-24 at UW-Milwaukee Klotsche Center, 3409 N Downer Ave. The classics will be pitting Milwaukee City Conference schools against suburban programs from southeast Wisconsin. The teams involved in this November 23-24 tournament include: Arrowhead, Brookfield East, Brown Deer, Destiny, Grafton, Greendale, Homestead, Milwaukee Golda Meir, Milwaukee Hamilton, Milwaukee King, Milwaukee Marshall, Milwaukee Riverside, Milwaukee Vincent, Milwaukee Washington, Racine Park, and West Allis Central.

If you would like more information or are interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2018 Fresh Coast Classic please contact Dawn Barnett at Dawn.Barnett@runningrebels.org or 414-264-8222.