Walker: Obama is ‘the biggest liar in the world’

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R), who is locked in a tight reelection bid, called former President Obama the “biggest liar in the world” at a campaign event on Thursday.

“I need your help because we’ve seen lie after lie after lie after lie on TV ad after TV after TV ad,” Walker said to a crowd of supporters alongside Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) and Republican Senate candidate Leah Vukmir. “And we saw just last Friday the biggest lie of all.”

“Last Friday who came into Wisconsin?” asked Walker. “The biggest person they could get came into the state of Wisconsin.”

“They brought in a guy who, not me, not the Republican Party, but PolitiFact nationally, out of all the lies in the entire country, who got the biggest lie of the year a few years ago,” Walker said in reference to Obama’s visit to Milwaukee on Friday to campaign for Democrats ahead of the midterm elections.

“So, I guess if you’re going to lie about health care and pre-existing conditions, you might as well bring in the biggest liar of the world,” Walker added.

Walker was referring to a previous claim made by Obama when he was marketing the Affordable Care Act to the American people: “If you like your health care plan, you can keep it.”

PolitiFact later made the claim it’s “Lie of the Year” in December 2013. The platform also gave the label to “The campaign misstatements of Donald Trump” in 2015 and in 2016 to “Fake news,” which it noted “found a willing enabler” in President Trump, who fact-checkers say has tallied thousands of false and misleading statements since taking office.

“The bottom line is, today in Wisconsin, everyone living with a pre-existing condition is covered,” Walker said. “And as long as I’m your governor, everyone living with a pre-existing condition will be covered.”

According to The Associated Press, Walker also said for the first time during the event that he wants to enact the “exact same language” that’s in the used in the federal law to guarantee insurance for those with pre-existing conditions at the state level.

Walker has long opposed the federal law and approved the state of Wisconsin to join a federal lawsuit seeking the full repeal of the legislation, including its protection for those with pre-existing conditions, AP notes.

