President Barack Obama Returns to Milwaukee to Rally the Community to Get Out and Vote

On Friday October 26, 2018 at North Division High School on 11th and Center St, President Barack Obama returned to Milwaukee to rally the community to get out and vote. He touched on the past and the future of our country regarding policies that could affect us for the next decade. Obama appeared on stage with Tammy Baldwin, Tony Evers, Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Randy Bryce and Mandela Barnes who are all on the ballot November 6th. Obama emphasized how important it is to get out now and vote early.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson