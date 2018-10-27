I Stand with Tammy Baldwin

By Congresswoman Gwen Moore

This fall, Wisconsinites have an important choice to make. They can choose to vote and exercise their voice and show their power, or they can choose to stay home and not speak out.

And let me tell you—this year your voice and your vote is more important than ever. And you don’t even have to wait until November 6 to vote, you can early vote right now!

Look at what’s on the ballot. You’ll see Democrats like Tammy Baldwin, and Tony Evers, and Mandela Barnes, and Josh Kaul, and my name too.

But just because you don’t see it printed on the paper, let me tell you what you’re really voting about this year.

You want to know what is on the ballot when you vote in Milwaukee?

Your health care is on the ballot. Your child’s education, your retirement, your family members’ Social Security, your job. They are all on the ballot.

That’s why I am incredibly proud to stand with my friend and our very own U.S. Senator, Tammy Baldwin.

Whether it’s fighting for affordable, quality health care, taking care of our seniors or fighting for jobs training and good paying jobs, Tammy gets the job done for Wisconsinites.

Tammy and I have been friends for many years, and I can’t wait to re-elect her to the United States Senate.

She’s down-to-earth, she’s smart, and she’s in our corner fighting for the best interests of Milwaukee, not the desires of powerful special interests.

Tammy is fighting every day for folks in Milwaukee who are battling diabetes, living with cancer or have been labeled with a pre-existing condition and need to find affordable health insurance coverage.

Tammy and I are committed to protecting Obamacare and those with pre-existing conditions.

All the while, Tammy’s opponent, Leah Vukmir, is trying to fully repeal Obamacare and take coverage away from millions of Americans.

But there’s more at stake this year than health care. Good jobs and education for hard working Milwaukee families are at stake.

Too many folks in our community need to work multiple jobs just to make ends meet and provide for their children. And what about our young up-and-coming people who are afraid to get a higher education because they’re afraid of taking on crippling debt. And that’s not right.

Jobs training and apprenticeship training along with affordable education have to be a priority here in Milwaukee. They’re top priorities for me and Tammy.

Just this spring at the WRTP-BIG STEP, Tammy announced landmark workforce development legislation that would scale up Wisconsin’s apprenticeship programs and provide more Wisconsinites with the skills they need to land good-paying jobs.

Working with local job training leaders, Tammy authored the Stronger Way Act—a bold effort to fight poverty and combat unemployment. Learning from success stories in Milwaukee, Tammy’s legislation would create new partnerships to support local jobs programs and raise working families’ incomes by helping them keep more of what they earn.

And Tammy worked across party lines to help introduce the bipartisan Fair Chance Act, criminal justice reform legislation that would “ban the box” to help formerly incarcerated people secure steady jobs, support their families, and strengthen our communities.

That’s the leadership we need. We need someone fighting for us.

I’m so proud to stand by my friend and colleague Tammy Baldwin this fall.

I want to encourage every Milwaukeean to get out and vote—and vote early!—or Tammy Baldwin and Democrats up and down the ticket.

Your voice is your power and we need you now more than ever.