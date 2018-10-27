Hot Food and New Vendors at This Year’s Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market

By Ethan Duran

The Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market is opening on Nov. 3 at the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory on South Layton Boulevard. The Conservatory, popularly known as The Domes, will host around 50 vendors weekly from next Saturday to March 3 of next year. This will be the Winter Market’s 10th season running since 2009. Vendors from local farms will be selling fresh produce, meat and dairy products while local food vendors will serve up products like maple syrup, baked goods and global cuisine.

Katie Hassemer, Director of Farmers Markets for Fondy Food Center, said that there will be five new vendors preparing hot foods in the Conservatory, and four of them will work full time. Among the names are Junior’s Smoked BBQ, serving brisket and pulled pork and the Vi Nai Café, bringing in vegetarian items after requests.

Some of the food vendors that appeared last season at the winter-long market were ice pop company Chillwaukee, the Bake Street Café from Brookfield and the Honeypie Café. There are over 70 local businesses listed on the Market’s website that provide both food and ingredients.

On top of the heaps of food being sold at the Conservatory, the Winter Market will have a community booth that rotates different partners every season. At previous Winter Markets, different partners like the Victory Garden Initiative, the Clark Square Neighborhood Initiative and other groups offered information and free items at their tables. “They hand out free swag to take away sometimes,” Hassemer said.

The farmers market is also the first market in the state of to take Wisconsin QUEST cards and food stamps for purchases. This is going to be extended to the Winter Market this year.

According to the Milwaukee Winter Farmers Market website, the mission of the Fondy Food Market is to connect neighbors with fresh, local food. According to Hassemer, who said that she buys from the market frequently, the best part of the Winter Market is connecting her food to who grew and produced it.

“Everyone needs to eat and a lot of different people work hard to make food,” Hassemer said. “Their livelihood depends on customers and our health depends on them. That sort of connection is beautiful.”