Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events Oct 28 to Nov 3

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Máscaras de Mitchell

Did you know that with recycled newspaper, flour, and water, you can build community and really cool art? Northwestern Mutual Foundation Studio M Makerspace at Milwaukee Public Library’s Mitchell Street Branch is hosting a three-day community paper mâché build. Join lead artists Diego Heredia, Mikal Floyd-Pruitt, and the current artist-in-residence, Erick Ledesma, in making three distinct paper mâché projects – piñatas, cabezudos, and masks to take home. Máscaras de Mitchell, a collaboration between Gathering Art, Stories and Place, Día de los Muertos MKE and Making About, is free and open to the public. Art from previous community projects will also be on display!

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, October 31, 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 1, 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, November 3, 2:30-4:30 p.m. – Celebration of Día de los Muertos and art display.

Southern Cuisine’s Unsung Heroes: African American Founders of American Culinary Traditions Join Venice Williams, Executive Director of Alice’s Garden in Milwaukee as she discusses the bedrock contribution of Black cooks to American and Southern food culture at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 3, 2-4 p.m. in the Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. Presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session and time to view other notable cookbooks from the Milwaukee Public Library collection that have been profiled in The Jemima Code by Toni Tipton-Martin. Reservations required; please call 414.286.3011 or register online at www.mpl.org.

CELEBRATE THE 200TH ANNIVERSARY OF FRANKENSTEIN

200th Anniversary Celebration of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein

In celebration of the 200th anniversary of the publication of Mary Shelley’s iconic and groundbreaking novel Frankenstein, join us for a screening of the Universal Horror classic film Bride of Frankenstein at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, October 31, 6-7:45 p.m.

PROGRAMS

From Difficult Conversations to Eulogies: Death and Dying as Part of Life

This series provides a framework for adults and older teens interested in learning about end-of-life issues and how to initiate discussions about care and remembrance. Hear about Hospice & Palliative Care with Kristen Sheeran, Hometown Hospice at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Monday, October 29, 5:30-7 p.m.

Improve Your Internet Experience: Website Safeguards

Good profile building is an important step in internet safety. However, there are external factors that can make the internet risky, including scam websites, spam e-mails and malware. Avoiding these hazards requires you to be alert. Learn tools and behaviors that will protect you when browsing.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 29, 2-3 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, October 29, 2-3 p.m.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, October 30, 2-3 p.m.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 30, 2-3 p.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Wednesday, October 31, 2-3 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Saturday, November 3, 2-3 p.m.

Coffee & Coloring

Shake off the mid-week blues with Coffee & Coloring at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Wednesday, October 31, 12-1:30 p.m. Coloring sheets and supplies provided, as well as free coffee while supplies last. Drop in and take a break with us!

Close Knit Community Workshop

Interested in learning how to work with fiber arts while meeting new people in your community? Become a part of the Close Knit Community at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Thursday, November 1, 1-4 p.m. Part of Bridging Cities, dedicated to building a stronger, more cohesive society. Facilitated by Ruth Shank. Also Nov. 8, 15, 29. Library closed Nov. 22 for Thanksgiving.

Social Security 101

The Social Security Administration will present all the basics of understanding Social Security at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, November 1, 1-2 p.m. Learn when are you eligible to receive retirement benefits, whether you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits, when you should file for Medicare, and more.

Health Insurance Marketplace Assistance

Whether you’re uninsured, or just want to explore your choices, the Health Insurance Marketplace may have coverage that’s right for you, fits your budget, and meets your needs. Licensed Healthcare Navigators will be available to assist with exploring insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. Call 414-270-4677 for an appointment. Walk-ins will also be accepted if the navigator does not have an appointment.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 1, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 8, 15, 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, November 2, 1-5 p.m. Also Nov. 9, 16, 30.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Saturday, November 3, 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Also Nov. 10, 17, 24.

Color Your Way to Calm

Color your way to calm at a drop-in coloring club for adults at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, November 1, 2:30-5:30 p.m. Coloring sheets, art supplies and hot tea will be provided.

NaNoWriMo Write-In

Let us help you hit your National Novel Writing Month word count with a quiet write-in session at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Friday, November 2, 3-5:30 p.m.

Citizenship Classes

Free citizenship classes presented by Voces de la Frontera at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, November 3, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Registration required. To be added to the wait list call Voces de la Frontera: 414-643-1620. Also Nov. 10, 17.

FOR TEENS

Teen Art Contest: November 1-30

Does art inspire you? Do you create art that empowers others? Enter your favorite original art piece at the Milwaukee Public Library between November 1-30. Submissions will be displayed in our Teen Art Gallery. For more info about submitting your original artwork, please visit mpl.org/TeenArtContest.

Pizza, Popcorn and Professionals: Careers in Politics

Get expert career advice and connect with professionals while enjoying pizza and popcorn. Are you interested in making a difference in your community? Check out different jobs you can pursue in the world of politics.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Monday, October 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, October 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Spooky Make-Up

Interested in spooky make-up design? Join Quasimondo Physical Theatre make-up artists to learn how to create your own creepy creations at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, October 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Manga Club

Come to the library’s own Manga Club! It’s just for judai (teens) like you! This time we’ll talk about our favorite characters and make some amai (sweet) candy sushi at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, October 31, 5-6 p.m.

Self Defense for Teens

Learn the basics of self-defense and the three P’s of safety: Prepare, Protect, Practice. This is an introductory class led by Pepperspray Patti at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, November 3, 12-2 p.m. Registration is required (Limit 15), as is an activity waiver for all participants.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, October 29, 6:30-7: p.m. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend.

Baby Story Time

Share simple stories, playful songs, and gentle movement in this lapsit story time for babies at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 30, 9:30-10 a.m. For children ages 0-12 months, with a caregiver.

Storytelling with Milwaukee PBS

Discover your inner author and illustrator with Milwaukee Public Television at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, October 30, 6-7 p.m. Learn the basics of storytelling with hands-on activities and continue the fun with a craft to take home. Learn how to enter your original book in this year’s PBS Kids Writers Contest.

Play and Learn

Imaginative play for families with young children at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Saturday, November 3, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Doctor’s Office . Time to visit the doctor! Pretend you are the doctor and check your patients, make a diagnosis, give needed immunizations, and help them feel “all better.” Bring your own doll if you wish.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 8, 15, 29.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, October 31, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Nov. 7, 14, 21, 28.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, November 1, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 8, 15, 29.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, November 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 8, 15, 29.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, November 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 8, 15, 29.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, November 1, 10:30 11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Nov. 8, 15, 29.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, October 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, November 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 8, 15, 29.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, November 1, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Nov. 8, 15, 29.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, November 1, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 8, 15, 29.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, October 29, 4-4:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 12, 19, 26.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, October 30, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Nov. 6, 13, 20, 27.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, November 2, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Nov. 9, 16, 30.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, November 1, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Nov. 8, 15, 29.

FOR CHILDREN

Día de los Mueros Celebration

Create a mask and paper marigolds to celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, October 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Coco y Calaveras

Make a calavera (decorative skull) mask for Día de los Muertos and enjoy a viewing of the Disney film Coco at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Tuesday, October 30, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Come in costume if desired, and enjoy snacks and sweet treats!

After School Tech Time

Join in on fun and creative projects after school at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Thursday, November 1, 4-5 p.m. Explore STEAM concepts and skills with hands-on activities.

Paws and Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, November 3, 1-2 p.m.

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education

A drop-in program for children in grades K5-5th grade, although older siblings are welcome. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, October 29, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 5, 12.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Wednesday, October 31, 5-6:30 p.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, November 2, 4-5:30 p.m. Also Nov. 9, 16. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 3, 2-3:30 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Ready? Set? Art! at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 3, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Ready for a game of artistic musical chairs? How about an artsy race? As we paint together, a variety of timed art challenges will get the creative juices flowing!

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Art Workshops by Artists Working in Education at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, November 3, 2-3:30 p.m. A drop-in program for children and their families. Each visit begins with an A.W.E. artist reading aloud a story or two and then discussing the book or illustrator. Participants will then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Everyone gets to take home their creations. Families are encouraged to attend and make art together.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

BOOKSELLER and COFFEE SHOP