What You Need to Know Now About the November 6th Midterm Election

The Fall Midterm Election is less than four weeks away.

Let that sink in – and then, take action.

First, make sure you are registered to vote at your current address.

Go to MyVote.WI.gov, select “Register to vote,” and enter your name and date of birth.

If you find out that you are not already registered to vote at your current residence, there are a number of ways to register:

Online. Eligible voters in Wisconsin who have a valid Wisconsin driver license or a Wisconsin DMV-issued ID can register online at MyVote.WI.gov up to 20 days before the election in which they are planning to vote; for the Fall election, the last day to register online is next Wednesday, October 17th.

By Mail. You can start your voter registration form online at MyVote.WI.gov – then print, sign and mail it to your municipal clerk along with a proof of residence (POR) document. Your form and POR must be postmarked to your municipal clerk no later than 20 days before the election in which you are planning to vote; for the Fall election, that date is Wednesday, October 17th.

In your Municipal Clerk’s Office. You can register in-person in your municipal clerk’s office up until 5pm (or close of business) on the Friday before the election in which you are planning to vote. For this Fall election, that date is Friday, November 2nd. You’ll need to bring a proof of residence document to complete your registration (this document can be shown electronically).

At the Polls on Election Day. If you’re unable to register before the election, you can still register at your polling place on Election Day. You will need to present a proof of residence document when registering (again, this document can be shown electronically). If your drivers license or state ID card has your current address, that’s all you need.

Examples of proof of residence documents are here.

Next, if you think there is any chance that you won’t make it to the polls on November 6th, then vote early.

Early voting is available now in Madison and Milwaukee. To find out where and when you can cast an early, in-person absentee ballot in your city/town/village, contact your local municipal clerk.

To preview your Election ballot, visit the Wisconsin Elections Commission’s “What’s on My Ballot” page and type in your address.



Here is more on what you need to know about casting an early, absentee ballot – in-person or by mail. Read it – and share this link widely.



And don’t forget a photo ID.

You will need to present one of the acceptable IDs pictured left when voting in Wisconsin, so take a moment and check to see if you have the photo ID you need to cast a ballot early or on Election Day.

If you don’t have an acceptable photo ID, review the information on our downloadable fact sheet on voter ID and/or visit Bring It To The Ballot.

You can also contact one of these nonpartisan voter ID hotline numbers for assistance: (608) 285-2141 or (414) 882-8622.

Are you (or do you know) a college student voting in Wisconsin?

Here are “Three Things College Students Need to Do To Vote in Wisconsin.”

Want to do more? How about volunteering?

We’ve said many times that if we want our democracy to work, we have to show up. But for those without transportation to the polls, “showing up” can be tough, if not impossible.

In response to this need, CC/WI is once again identifying and recruiting organizations and individuals statewide who are willing to offer free rides to the polls during early voting, on Election Day, or both.

More information about the program and the link to our latest statewide list of these groups and individuals offering rides is here. Please share this widely! And check back regularly as we will be updating our list as more volunteers and organizations are added.

If you’re interested in joining our team of volunteer drivers or know of any folks in your area offering this service, please contact CC/WI by email as soon as possible!

Another way you can help is by volunteering as an Election Observer.

With the prospect of potential confusion at the polls, volunteering to be a poll monitor is a critical way you can make a huge difference this election.

Our longtime partners, the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, are providing online training, resources, and poll assignments to citizen volunteers statewide. Just sign up using the League’s online Election Observer Volunteer Form.

Remember: in order to preserve and protect our democracy, we have to participate in it.

That means voting in this and every other election – and doing everything we can to make sure every eligible voter we know does the same.

Compiled by Common Cause in Wisconsin