North Division High School 1968 50 Year Class Reunion

On Saturday October 6, 2018 at the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino North Division High School 1968 50 Year Class Reunion along with 1967 and 1969 classmates held their reunion. 

The guest speaker the Honorable Gwen Moore U.S. Representative Wisconsin 1s 4th Congressional District; gave her classmates a history lesson on politics the importance of listening to the younger generation and how 1968 made a major impact on Milwaukee from fair housing to Saint Boniface, Commandos, and the NAACP Youth council. 

The entertainment that evening was Kenny Walker Band.

Photo by Kim Robinson

