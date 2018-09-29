Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

NNPA Held Board Training During Congressional Black Caucus Week In Washington D.C.

On September 12, 2018 during The Congressional Black Caucus Week, The National Newspaper
Association (NNPA) Chairman Dorothy R. Leavell convened the NNPA Board of Directors in Washington, D.C. at the Renaissance Hotel for a board training session conducted by Attorney A Scott Bolden.

Pictured from left to right: Attorney A. Scott Bolden, presenter, Shirley Gray, Publisher Dallas Post
Tribune, Jackie Hamilton, Publisher Mississippi Link, Kerri Watkins, Publisher Afro Times and New York Daily Challenge, Rosette Miller-Perry, Publisher The Tennessee Tribune, NNPA Chairman Dorothy R. Leavell, Publisher Chicago and Gary Crusader, Janis L. Ware, Publisher Atlanta Voice, Fran Farrer,
Publisher County News, Carole Geary, Publisher Milwaukee Courier, NNPA president Dr. Benjamin F.
Chavis, Jr., (BR) left to right, Bobby R. Henry Sr., Publisher Westside Gazette, Penda Howell, VP &
Associate Publisher New York Amsterdam News, Karen Carter Richards, Publisher, Houston Forward
Times and David Miller COO, Our Daily Weekly, LLC

