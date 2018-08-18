Primary Partisan Election Results Are In

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Earlier this week, thousands of people in Milwaukee and across the state took a few minutes out of their day, exercised their right and voted. Now, the results for the Primary Partisan elections are in.

According to the City of Milwaukee, in total 85,588 ballots were cast in the city, however, there are 252,729 registered voters. In total, 71,588 ballots or 83.64 percent of voters voting Democratic and 15.75 percent voted Republican. The remaining percent split between Libertarian, Wisconsin Green and Constitution.

The candidate with the most votes for the Democratic Governor was State Superintendent Tony Evers. Although, Mahlon Mitchell won Milwaukee with 31,133 votes or 45.87 percent.

Born in Plymouth, WI, Evers has experience all over the state. He taught in Baraboo, was Tomah High School’s principal and he ran Oakfield and Verona’s school districts according to his website. He’s also been elected State Superintendent several times.

“As governor, I will focus on solving problems, not starting fights,” he wrote on his website.

During Election night, Evers tweeted out a picture of him and his family awaiting the results. He later tweeted, “I’m excited to debate @ScottWalker and looking forward to getting the details worked out. The people of WI deserve to hear the gov [sic] answer for his failures on roads, schools, and healthcare.”

Come this Nov., Evers will be up against the Republican nominee, Gov. Scott Walker.

The nominee for the Democratic Lieutenant Governor went to Mandela Barnes, who received 85.52 percent of the votes against Kurt J. Kober in Milwaukee.

After polling closed and the ballots tallied up, Barnes tweeted out a simple “Thank you” to his followers and supporters. Earlier that week, Barnes tweeted out to remind voters that he was still alive and on the ballot after several newspapers forgot to print his name.

Barnes was born and raised in Milwaukee. According to his website, he joined the State Assembly at 25-years-old. His focus has been on the economy, criminal justice reform, healthcare and education.

“I am running because we all deserve great schools in every community,” he said.

Aside from voting for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, Milwaukee voters also chose State Assembly Representatives.

In District 12, LaKeshia N. Myers received 3,619 ballots or 60.20 percent of the voters. Her opponent, Frederick P. Kessler received 2,385 votes, with several ballots having a write-in.

According to her website, Myers works with the Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) as an educator and a School Support Coach. In the past, she worked as the Education Director for the Wisconsin Department of Corrections.

“I expect all students in Wisconsin to have a world-class education, complete with arts, science labs, music, and field trips,” she wrote on her website.

In District 16, young Kalan Haywood received 37.41 percent of the votes, with Supreme Moore Omokunde coming in second with 33.39 percent.

During a forum held for the candidates of the 16th District, Haywood remarked that he was “born, raised and educated,” here. And according to his website, between 2015-2017, he served as President for the Milwaukee Youth Council.

As the youngest, Haywood believes that he has the potential to best connect with the youth of Milwaukee.

With the Primary Partisan election checked off, candidates are preparing themselves for the Fall Primary to be held on Nov. 6. Milwaukee residents are encouraged to register to vote, which can be done at myvote.wi.gov/. While there, Milwaukeeans can see if they’re eligible for early voting, discover who’s on the ballot and learn more about the candidates.

It should be noted that according to the City of Milwaukee website that the final results will be posted after Aug. 17, once the provisional ballots have been accounted for and voters have proved their eligibility.