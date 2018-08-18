Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events August 26th to September 1st

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

East Branch Closed Thursday, September 20 for Staff Training.

EXHIBIT

Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance Science, Magic and Medicine Exhibit – Aug. 1-Sept. 5 Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The magic in J. K. Rowling’s series of Harry Potter novels is partially based on Renaissance traditions that played an important role in the development of Western science, including alchemy, astrology, and natural philosophy. Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance, Science, Magic, and Medicine explores the intersection of these worlds, featuring highlights from the collections of the History of Medicine Division at the National Library of Medicine. This exhibition is brought to you by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health Curated by Elizabeth J. Bland.

PROGRAMS

Locked in the Library

Looking for something different and exciting to do? Get a group of friends together and see if you have what it takes to escape the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., on Monday, August 27, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Your teamwork and critical thinking skills will be put to the test as you solve challenging clues and puzzles to open a box and escape the library! Two games will be played at each session. Limit of 15 people per game.

Secret Garden Literary Society

Enjoy an hour of reading outdoors in our beautiful Secret Garden at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, August 27, 6-7 p.m. Bring the book you are currently reading or check out a new one and enjoy the summer weather with fireflies and fellow readers as we open the door to this very special library space. Join the Book by Book Summer Reading Club if you haven’t yet, and listen to a brief talk about the green infrastructure of the Tippecanoe Branch to kick things off.

Book to Art Club

Engage with popular literature in a hands-on, imaginative way at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, August 28, 6-7 p.m. Each month the Book to Art Club will read a selected novel then work on an art project inspired by the story. August: My Favorite Thing is Monsters: Book 1 by Emil Ferris. Space is limited, and preregistration is required. Please register online or by calling 414.286.3011.

Social Security 101

The Social Security Administration will present all the basics of understanding Social Security at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Wednesday, August 29, 1-2 p.m. Learn when are you eligible to receive retirement benefits, whether you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits, when you should file for Medicare, and more.

BOOK DISCUSSIONS

Center Street Book Club: Things That Make White People Uncomfortable by Michael Bennett

Join the discussion of Things That Make White People Uncomfortable by Michael Bennett and Dave Zirin at the Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, August 27, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Michael Bennett is a Super Bowl Champion, a three-time Pro Bowl defensive end, a fearless activist, a feminist, a grassroots philanthropist, an organizer, and a change-maker. He’s also one of the most scathingly humorous athletes on the planet, and he wants to make you uncomfortable. Bennett adds his unmistakable voice to discussions of racism, police violence, Black athletes, and the role of protest in history.

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 30, 5-6 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, August 27, 6:30-7 p.m.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 29, 9:30-1:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, August 30, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, August 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, August 28, 4-5 p.m. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906. W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 30, 3:30-4 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 30, 10-10:30 a.m.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, August 27, 4-4:30 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 28, 10:30-11 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, August 31, 10-10:30 a.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, August 30, 10:30-11 a.m.

