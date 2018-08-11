Remember to Vote August 14 and To Make A Change

By Ana Martinez-Ortiz

It’s easy and understandable, especially in this current political climate, to get frustrated with the government and its politicians. It’s even easier to let this frustration discourage you. But rather than letting your emotion paralyze or dissuade you from taking a stance, use it as an incentive to do something.

Something could be anything, from organizing rallies and forums, to running for office or helping on a campaign. One of the most feasible somethings to do is vote. While this seems like a no-brainer, polling data from the past few elections show that fewer people are exercising their Constitutional right.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, only 22.32 percent of registered voters cast a ballot during the spring election. Additionally, AP News released an article back in Nov. that showed voter turnout among blacks in Wisconsin dropped roughly 19 percent from 2012 to 2016.

And while these statistics may be nothing more than numbers, the fact remains the same, Milwaukee isn’t living up to its potential because its citizens aren’t taking every available opportunity to reform Milwaukee.

Milwaukee is a city brimming with possibility, and with that possibility comes change. But change doesn’t happen overnight, it requires time, resources and above all people. When you vote, you contribute to these factors.

A vote by you is a vote towards your candidate who has the time to secure the resources your district and city need. It’s also the chance to put someone in office who best represents you, the community and your community’s goals.

This upcoming election for the Primary Partisan Midterms, to be held on Tues. Aug. 14 is filled with a plethora of candidates eager to make a change. While the big campaign this time is for state governor, Milwaukee residents will also be voting for representatives for their assembly districts and a new county sheriff.

To learn who’s on your ballot visit https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ and click on What’s On My Ballot. The website can also tell you the location of your polling place and help you register. Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. and remember to bring a state-issued ID.

Change is upon Milwaukee, but only if residents put forth the effort to make a change. A small effort that makes a big change is going to a polling booth and casting a vote. The bigger the voter turnout the more likely the change your community is striving towards will happen.

Don’t let Aug. 14th pass you by, mark it as the day you made your voice heard.