Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events August 19-25

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Bay View Branch Closed Thursday, August 23 for Staff Training.

EXHIBIT

Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance Science, Magic and Medicine Exhibit – Aug. 1-Sept. 5 Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The magic in J. K. Rowling’s series of Harry Potter novels is partially based on Renaissance traditions that played an important role in the development of Western science, including alchemy, astrology, and natural philosophy. Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance, Science, Magic, and Medicine explores the intersection of these worlds, featuring highlights from the collections of the History of Medicine Division at the National Library of Medicine. This exhibition is brought to you by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health Curated by Elizabeth J. Bland.

PROGRAMS

Treasures of the Great Lakes Marine Collection

Learn about a different aspect of the Milwaukee Public Library’s Great Lakes Marine Collection at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 21, 11:30-12:30 p.m. in the second floor Krikelas Room. Of special interest to divers and genealogists, the program is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Great Lakes history.

Discovery Lunch: How to Put Laughter Into Your Years

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, August 21, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. Playwright and toastmaster Gail Rust will share her knowledge of “How to Build a Sense of Humor.” Recognize that laughter is strong medicine and it can actually change your physical and emotional state of mind.

Memory Cafés

Memory Café offers people with dementia and their care partners the opportunity to enjoy regular, enjoyable social interaction with others in similar circumstances in a safe, welcoming environment along with refreshments at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, August 21, 1:30-3 p.m. First time attendees must register with the Alzheimer’s Association of Southeastern Wisconsin at 1.800.272.3900. Featuring: Rhythm for Unity Drum Circle.

Social Security 101

The Social Security Administration will present all the basics of understanding Social Security at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Tuesday, August 21, 2-3 p.m. Learn when are you eligible to receive retirement benefits, whether you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits, when you should file for Medicare, and more.

Chess Club

Bring your chess set and love of strategy to a drop-in chess club at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Wednesday, August 22, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Meet new chess enthusiasts while improving your strategy.

Knitting at the Library

A bilingual Spanish/English knitting circle dedicated to expanding skills through the participation of knitters of all experience levels at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Friday, August 24, 4:30-6 p.m. Bring any knitting project for conversation and camaraderie among knitters. Tap into knitting resources the library has to offer.

Mitchell Street Branch: Gathering Art, Stories and Place

Bring your family together to build community art at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, August 25, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. with the Artists Working in Education Truck Studio. Create art as a family or as an individual and take your art home if you’d like!

House History Research @ MPL

Interested in discovering more about your Milwaukee home? Maps, city directories, newspaper articles, census records, and more can help you piece together its history. Learn about the best places in the library, around the city, and online to get started at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 25, 1-2 p.m.

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch a free movie at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, August 25, 2:30 p.m. Featuring I Feel Pretty (PG-13).

BOOK DISCUSSION

East Branch Book Club

Join the discussion of So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed by Jon Ronson at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, August 21, 7-8 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Get Involved with the Library

Teens 13-18 can get even more connected to the library through Internships, the Teen Advisory Board, a

FOR FAMILIES

Hunger Next Door Story Time

Read, sing and play during a story time inspired by the 71st anniversary of Marcia Brown’s Stone Soup and Hunger Task Force’s exhibit at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 23, 10:3011:15 a.m.

Summer Sing-a-long Series

Come in costume if desired and enjoy an interactive movie experience with snacks and songs at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, August 25, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Featuring: Moana.

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, August 20, 6:30-7 p.m. Also Aug. 27.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 22, 9:30-1:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Aug. 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, August 23, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 30.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 30.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, August 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 30.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 23, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 30.

FOR CHILDREN

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together at the Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Monday, August 20, 4-5 p.m. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Snack Hack !

Enjoy a free healthy snack at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906. W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 23, 3:30-4 p.m. in the Cargill Community Kitchen. All school-aged children 18 and younger are invited to make and eat a simple snack and learn about the importance of snacking healthy! The Snack Hack series is generously supported by Pete’s Fruit Market. Also Aug. 30.

Saturdays at Central

Wisconsin Conservatory Music Appreciation at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 25, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Sing, listen and play rhythm instruments while moving to music.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Ebru Marbling Art at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 25, 2-4 p.m. Learn how to marble and decorate paper using a historical Turkish technique called Ebru.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 23, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 30. Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Closed August 23 for staff training. Story time resumes Thursday, Aug 30, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 23, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 30.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, August 20, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Aug. 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 21, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 28.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, August 24, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 31.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, August 23, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 30.

