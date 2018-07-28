Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events August 5 to 11

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

Bay View Branch Closed Thursday, August 23 for Staff Training.

EXHIBIT

Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance Science, Magic and Medicine Exhibit – Aug. 1-Sept. 5 Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

The magic in J. K. Rowling’s series of Harry Potter novels is partially based on Renaissance traditions that played an important role in the development of Western science, including alchemy, astrology, and natural philosophy. Harry Potter’s World: Renaissance, Science, Magic, and Medicine explores the intersection of these worlds, featuring highlights from the collections of the History of Medicine Division at the National Library of Medicine. This exhibition is brought to you by the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health Curated by Elizabeth J. Bland.

SPECIAL EVENT

Movie Night: Presenting Princess Shaw

Filmmaker Ido Haar offers a heartwarming look at the power of music, both as therapy and as a magnetic force bringing together different personalities and worlds in Presenting Princess Shaw, a free film viewing at the

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, August 6, 5:30-7 p.m. By day, Samantha

Montgomery cares for the elderly in New Orleans. By night, she writes and sings her own songs as Princess Shaw on her confessional YouTube channel. Across the globe, Israeli producer Kutiman creates video mash ups of amateur performers. In an unexpected musical mash-up, Princess Shaw finds herself at the center of a viral video hit. This event is a collaboration with POV, the award-winning independent nonfiction film series on PBS (www.pbs.org/pov).

PROGRAMS

Marquette Mobile Legal Clinic

In need of free legal advice? The Marquette University Mobile Legal Clinic will be at the Mill Road Branch, 6431 N. 76th St., Monday, August 6, 2-4 p.m., offering the opportunity to meet with a volunteer attorney who can give legal advice on family law, landlord/tenant issues, small claims, general civil issues, expungement, or bankruptcy. Consultations are private and are for people who can’t make it to the courthouse or another brick and mortar clinic. For more information visit www.mkemobilelegalclinic.com/

Resume 101: First Steps to Building Your Resume

A resume has become a necessary tool in the world of job search and employment applications. Make it work to your advantage by learning what employers look for in a resume and what style best markets your strengths.

You will create a “ready to be typed” personal resume outline at this workshop at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Monday, August 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Green Home Series: Power Hour

According to the Solar Energies Industry Association, the cost to install solar has dropped by more than 70% since 2010. Join the City of Milwaukee’s solar program – Milwaukee Shines – for a Power Hour at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Monday, August 6, 6-7 p.m., and learn the basics of solar, how to find a qualified solar installer, learn about what incentives are available for home and business owners that install solar and even learn about solar careers!

Discovery Lunch: The Wisconsin State Fair is a Great State Fair

This one-hour program lets you explore and connect with fellow learners at the Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Tuesday, August 7, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Please call 414.286.3011 to register; a light lunch is provided. The Milwaukee County Historical Society presents this fascinating history of the Wisconsin State Fair. From its 1851 start in Janesville to its current home in West Allis, learn about the history of this annual event.

Social Security 101

The Social Security Administration will present all the basics of understanding Social Security at the Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Tuesday, August 7, 2-3 p.m. Learn when are you eligible to receive retirement benefits, whether you qualify for disability, survivors, and spouse benefits, when you should file for Medicare, and more.

BYOD – Bring Your Own Device

Learn how to set up your iPad, Kindle, Nook or tablet to download free eBooks, audiobooks and magazines available to you as a Milwaukee Public Library card holder. Please bring your Milwaukee Public Library card and all passwords.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, August 7, 6-7 p.m. Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 11, 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Movies at Mitchell Street

Watch free movies twice monthly throughout the year at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Wednesday, August 8, 5 p.m. Today’s feature: The Queen of Spain (La reina de España.)

Intro to Running

Whether you want to run a mile or a 5K, this series is for you! Get off your couch, put on some running shoes and come over to the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Wednesday, August 8, 6-7:30 p.m. Each week, you’ll learn about a different topic related to running and then head over to Rufus King High School for a running session. You’ll be instructed by an experienced runner who has been running and racing for more than 20 years. Please bring a water bottle and wear clothing appropriate for running outside. Participants will be asked to sign a waiver.

French Conversation Club for Adults

Learn or refresh basic French conversation and grammar through speaking, reading and games led by Madame Diane at the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Friday, August 10, 4-5 p.m. The focus will be on meal time conversation skills. The last session will be a small party to celebrate the start of Milwaukee’s Bastille Days festival! For ages 18+.

BOOK DISCUSSION

King Drive Book Club

Join the King Drive Book Club presented by the Martin Luther King Branch in partnership with Rise & Grind Café. Check out the book at the library, then join the discussion at Rise & Grind Café at 2737 N. King Drive, Thursday, August 9, 11 a.m.-noon. This month: The Ministry of Utmost happiness by Arundhati Roy.

Bibliophile Book Club

Join the discussion of Salt to the Sea by Ruta Sepetys at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 9, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Get Involved with the Library

Teens 13-18 can get even more connected to the library through Internships, the Teen Advisory Board, and Teen Volunteer Club! Join us at the Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Monday, August 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m. to find out more about how to get involved and find which program might be best for you!

Beats & Rhymes Red Carpet Awards Event

Dress in your finest and get ready for your Red Carpet debut at Centennial Hall , 733 N. Eighth St., Friday,

August 10, 6-8 p.m. This Grammy Awards®-style event will feature the opportunity to listen to all of the Beats & Rhymes Competition submissions. Winners of the competition will be announced, and prizes will be awarded. The competition’s panel of judges will be on hand to comment on the winning submissions.

Open Maker Time

Hang out, mess around, and geek out at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St. Come with a specific project in mind, pick from our menu of project options, or get ideas from other teens who are hanging out in the space. All makerspace equipment is available for use during Open Maker Time. Monday, August 6, 1-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, August 7, 1-7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 8, 1-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 9, 1-3 p.m.

Friday, August 10, 1-5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 11, 1-4:30 p.m.

FOR FAMILIES

Pajama Story Time

Families with young children are invited to have fun sharing stories, songs and rhymes designed to develop early literacy skills and encourage a love of reading. Come dressed in your coziest PJs and bring a stuffed animal friend to the East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Monday, August 6, 6:30-7 p.m. Also Aug. 13, 20, 27.

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 16, 23, 30.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 8, 9:30-1:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Repeated at 10:45 a.m. Also Aug. 15, 22, 29.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, August 9, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 16, 23, 30.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, August 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 16, 23, 30.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, August 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 16, 23, 30.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, August 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 16, 23, 30.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, August 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian. Also Aug. 16, 23, 30.

FOR CHILDREN

Slime Science

Measure, mix, and experiment! Bring out your inner mad scientist and concoct your very own slime using common household ingredients.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St., Tuesday, August 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Tuesday, August 7, 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Build with LEGO Bricks

Get the creativity flowing using LEGO bricks. Join others and see what you can create together. This activity helps to develop 21st century skills such as problem-solving and collaboration.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Tuesday, August 7, 2-3 p.m.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Tuesday, August 7, 3-4 p.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, August 8, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, August 11, 10-11:30 a.m.

Paws to Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine! The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers to become Super Readers at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Tuesday, August 7, 2-3 p.m.

Saturdays at Central

Play and Learn at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Imaginative play for families with young children. Camping: Go on a pretend nature hike, sing camp songs and roast marshmallows, then pitch a tent and settle in for camp stories.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Launchables at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, August 11, 2-3 p.m. Engineer a catapult out of craft sticks and a cannon out of toilet paper rolls with DIY ancient launchables. Then compete with other builders to see whose contraptions pack the most power.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, August 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 16, 23, 30.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, August 9, 10:30-11:15 a.m. Also Aug. 16, Closed August 23 for staff training, 30.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, August 9, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 16, 23, 30.

Center Street Branch , 2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave., Monday, August 6, 4-4:30 p.m. Also Aug. 13, 20, 27.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, August 7, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 14, 21, 28.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, August 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Also Aug. 17, 24, 31.

Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, August 9, 10:30-11 a.m. Also Aug. 16, 23, 30.

Upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of individuals with disabilities. For additional information or to request services contact the Library Director’s Office at (414) 286-3021, 286-2794 (FAX), or mail to Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53233 Attn: Accommodation Request.

