MATC Requesting BIDs for Downtown Milwaukee Campus T-Building North Entry, ADA & Site Improvements

CONSTRUCTION BIDDING OPPORTUNITY
Milwaukee Area Technical College is seeking bids for the following:
BID REFERENCE NO. 2018-011
DUE: Thursday, August 16, 2018
Downtown Milwaukee Campus T-Building North Entry, ADA & Site Improvements, Project 2019983
Single Prime Contract including: General Construction (GC); Electrical; Landscaping; Concrete; Glazing Work.
************************************************
1. Sealed Bids will be accepted until 2:00 PM on the dates shown, only at the following location: Office and reception desk of Construction Services, Room M70, Milwaukee Area Technical College, 1015 North Sixth Street, Milwaukee (mailing address 700 W. State Street, Room M70, Milwaukee, WI 53233).
2. A goal of 18% for the participation of Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) is included in the specifications.
3. Please call 414.297.6236 for more information, including procedures for obtaining bid documents & touring the project site.
MATC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Institution and complies with all requirements of
the Americans With Disabilities Act.