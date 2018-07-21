Willie Wade has been Named President and CEO of Employ Milwaukee

By Nyesha Stone

This previous Thursday morning, Mayor Tom Barrett announced that he will submit Willie Wade’s name to Employ Milwaukee’s Board of Directors to succeed current President and CEO of Employ Milwaukee, Earl Buford.

Barrett says Wade’s work within the community and city is unmatched.

“Willie is a proven change maker which he demonstrated in his time as an Alderman and in his current role at Employ Milwaukee. I am pleased with Willie’s ability to get things done,” said Barrett in a press release.

Employ Milwaukee is a council filled with primary major organizations that provide workforce development and related services and funding, according to their site.

Wade joined Employ Milwaukee in 2016 and currently serves as the Chief Marketing Officer. According to a press release, in his current position, Wade works closely with many different individuals, community members, businesses and more “to strengthen and streamline the workforce system” on all levels.

He’s served on the Milwaukee Common Council and 15 different boards that have a huge impact on Milwaukee.

Since joining Employ Milwaukee, Wade has helped rebrand the organization, which included the name, logo, tagline, website development, brand standards and more. He also has a history of serving the ex-offender population, working with faith-based organizations and keeping an ear out for the community’s needs.

To find out more information about Employ Milwaukee visit https://www.employmilwaukee.org/Employ-Milwaukee.htm