Greenfire Management Services Requesting BIDs for Broadway Connection

ATTENTION:

SBE/RPP

Subcontractors & Suppliers

Greenfire Management Services is requesting

proposals on the following project:

Broadway Connection

511 N. Broadway

Milwaukee, WI 53202

BID PACKAGE #1

Bids are requested back by

July 31, 2018

Pre-Bid Conference to be held at

Greenfire’s Office on

July 17, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Includes the following scopes of work:

Fire Suppression, Plumbing, HVAC,

Electrical, Pile Foundations

Bid Documents can be obtained by

contacting Joe Kolavo at 414.290.9440

Greenfire Management Services

3215 W. State St., Suite 200

Milwaukee, WI 53208

PH: 414.290.9400

“An Equal Opportunity Employer”