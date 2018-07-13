Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

Greenfire Management Services Requesting BIDs for Broadway Connection

ATTENTION:
SBE/RPP
Subcontractors & Suppliers
Greenfire Management Services is requesting
proposals on the following project:
Broadway Connection
511 N. Broadway
Milwaukee, WI 53202

BID PACKAGE #1
Bids are requested back by
July 31, 2018
Pre-Bid Conference to be held at
Greenfire’s Office on
July 17, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Includes the following scopes of work:
Fire Suppression, Plumbing, HVAC,
Electrical, Pile Foundations
Bid Documents can be obtained by
contacting Joe Kolavo at 414.290.9440

Greenfire Management Services
3215 W. State St., Suite 200
Milwaukee, WI 53208
PH: 414.290.9400
“An Equal Opportunity Employer”

