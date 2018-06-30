First Von Fellow Becomes WUWM’s Race and Ethnicity Reporter

By Nyesha Stone

Teran Powell has turned her fellowship with WUWM 89.7 into a full-time position as their Race and Ethnicity Reporter. WUWM announced the gracious news through a press release earlier this month.

Next month, Powell will step into her new role and officially become a member of the WUWM News team. Before this, she began her work with WUWM through a fellowship. Powell is the first recipient of the Eric Von Fellowship, that began last year.

Eric Von may have left his physical form two years ago when he died, but his spirit lives on through his well-respected work in journalism. According to a press release, “The Von Fellowship is a one-year program that gives recently graduated journalism students the opportunity to work in a professional news environment, preparing stories for broadcast and digital platforms.”

Powell’s from the windy city, but she’s found a home in Milwaukee through her work media outlets. Powell graduated from Marquette University where she worked as a reporter for Marquette student media and the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service. She also did some freelancing, and now she’s starting her journey into a long career of journalism.

WUWM is Milwaukee’s NPR that covers local and national issues through broadcast to southeastern Wisconsin.

Powell’s goal is to tell the stories she believes need to be told, and through her new reporter position, she’ll continue to do so.