Milwaukee Public Library Calendar of Events May 27-June 2

Tour Historic Central Library

Tour the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., with the Friends. Free tours begin at 11 a.m. each Saturday afternoon in the rotunda. Tour goers receive a coupon for a free book at the end of the tour in the Bookseller Store and Café. To arrange for a special tour call (414) 286-TOUR.

EXHIBIT

Binding Wounds, Pushing Boundaries: African Americans in Civil War Medicine On display Monday, April 30 – Saturday, June 9 Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Many histories have been written about medical care during the American Civil War, but the participation and contributions of African Americans as nurses, surgeons and hospital workers have often been overlooked. Binding Wounds, Pushing Boundaries: African Americans in Civil War Medicine looks at the men and women who served as surgeons and nurses and how their work as medical providers challenged the prescribed notions of race and gender. This exhibition was developed and produced by the National Library of Medicine with research assistance from The Historical Society of Washington, D.C.

PROGRAMS

Prevent Stress From Affecting Your Health, Life and Productivity .

Learn how stress affects you physiologically, physically, emotionally, and behaviorally. Receive simple, yet powerful techniques to quickly ease your mental and emotional distress in no more than 30-60 seconds at the Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Tuesday, May 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Dr. Tony Piparo is an internationally bestselling author, speaker, coach and award-winning researcher.

Wednesday Wool

Bring your yarn and needles or crochet hook for Wednesday Wool at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Wednesday, May 30, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Share your latest project or start something new. Tea and coffee will be provided while supplies last.

Active Adult: The Art of Poi Dancing

Poi is an art form that uses a set of two handheld tethered balls that you twirl around your body in beautiful patterns. Simple poi movements will improve your coordination, balance your bilateral motor skills, sharpen analytical skills, boost endurance, and enhance self-awareness. Learn Poi skills with Marilyn Besasie, Milwaukee’s most experienced instructor at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, June 2, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Please arrive early; class space is limited. Also June 9, 16, 23.

Get Crafty at King

Hang out with other crafty people and join in a craft project for adults, families, and teens at the Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Saturday, June 2, 1-3 p.m. It may include beads, paper folding or paint – each time there will be a different craft to make and take home. Supplies and instructions will be provided.

BOOK DISCUSSION

History Buff Book Club

Join the discussion of Destiny of the Republic: A Tale of Madness, Medicine, and the Murder of a President by Candice Millard at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 31, 5-6 p.m.

FOR TEENS

Scratch Sessions with DJ Bizzon

No matter your experience level, learn the fundamentals of DJing all the way to advanced techniques at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, May 31, 3:30-5:30 p.m. Sessions include lessons on music selection, scratching and beat-matching, as well as event planning, promotion, and tips for becoming a professional DJ. Turntables and controllers and digital software such as Serato DJ and Traktor, will be available. If you have your own equipment, bring it along and continue your projects at home.

Makerspace Mediolympics: Music Production

Have fun and geek out in the Makerspace Mediolympics at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Saturday, June 2, 1:30-4:30 p.m. At each workshop you will be given a different media challenge to complete individually or in a group. MPL’s Teen Interns will be on hand to help you learn how to use the equipment in the Makerspace to complete each challenge. There will be prizes for the winners and refreshments throughout. Meet new people, show off your skills, and learn new ones with cool technology.

FOR FAMILIES

Play and Learn

PRESENTED IN SPANISH. Imaginative play for families with young children at the Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Friday, June 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Doctor’s Office: Pretend you are the doctor and check your patients, make a diagnosis, give needed immunizations, and help them feel “all better.” Bring your own doll if you wish.

Secret Garden Sensory Play Story Time

Explore sensory play outdoors in the Secret Garden at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Friday, June 1, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Each session will include stories, songs and exploratory play with bubbles, water, sand or dirt. Things could get messy – so dress accordingly! Registration is required, call 286-3011 or register online at mpl.org. (Program will be held indoors in case of inclement weather.)

Playgroup With Stories

A 20-minute story time for children and their parents or guardian is followed by open play time with a variety of age-appropriate, educational toys.

Capitol Branch , 3969 N. 74th St., Thursday, May 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Also May 31.

Playgroup With Stories (CONTINUED)

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Wednesday, May 30, 9:30-10:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian. Session repeated at 10:45 a.m.

East Branch , 2320 N. Cramer St. Thursday, May 31, 10-11:30 a.m. For children ages 2 and under with a parent or guardian.

Mitchell Street Branch , 906 W. Historic Mitchell St., Thursday, May 31, 10:30-11:15 a.m. For children ages 1-4 with a parent or guardian.

Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Thursday, May 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Villard Square Branch , 5190 N. 35th St., Thursday, May 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

Zablocki Branch , 3501 W. Oklahoma Ave., Thursday, May 31, 10:30-11:30 a.m. For children ages 1 to 4 with a parent or guardian.

FOR CHILDREN

Paws to Read

Read out loud to a cuddly canine at the Tippecanoe Branch , 3912 S. Howell Ave., Saturday, June 2, 1-2 p.m. The Alliance of Therapy Dogs will bring furry friends to provide comfort, support and build confidence for beginning, struggling, or reluctant readers to become Super Readers!

Saturdays at Central

PRIDE Story Time at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 2, 10:30-11:15 a.m. June is National Pride Month. Celebrate the beauty and diversity of all types of families with this Pride-themed story time. After stories and songs, we’ll make a colorful take-home craft.

Saturday Afternoons at Central for ‘Tweens

Nintendo Switch Gaming at the Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Saturday, June 2, 2-3 p.m. It’s time to ‘switch’ it up! Play a variety of games on the Nintendo Switch at the library. Snacks provided.

Art Workshops: Artists Working in Education (A.W.E.)

A drop-in program designed for children in grades K5-5. Each visit includes a story and discussion of a book or illustrator. Participants then work on imaginative art activities relevant to the book or artist theme for the day. Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Monday, June 4, 4-5:30 p.m.

Preschool Story Time

Preschoolers are invited for fun stories, songs, and finger plays designed to help them develop important literacy skills needed prior to learning how to read. Child care centers are welcome.

Atkinson Branch , 1960 W. Atkinson Ave., Thursday, May 31, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Bay View Branch , 2566 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., Thursday, May 31, 10:30-11:15 a.m.

Central Library , 814 W. Wisconsin Ave., Tuesday, May 29, 10:30-11 a.m.

Martin Luther King Branch , 310 W. Locust St., Friday, June 1, 10-10:30 a.m. Also June 8, 15, 22, 29. Washington Park Branch , 2121 N. Sherman Blvd., Thursday, May 31, 10:30-11 a.m.

