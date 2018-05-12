Dr. Earl Bracy Will Be Honored at MESF’s Luncheon

By Nyesha Stone

May is Mental Health Awareness Month making it the perfect time to honor Dr. Earl Bracy for his years of providing mental health services in Milwaukee. Dr. Bracy has devoted the majority of his professional life to improving conditions for people by educating and providing help for those with mental health issues. He grew up in Alabama and moved to Milwaukee after his high school graduation.

During his three years in the Army he served in Vietnam as a combat medic and surgical technician. Upon returning home after Vietnam he began worked at four Milwaukeearea hospitals initially as a surgical technician and later as a cardiovascular perfusionist (in charge of heart-lung machines during surgeries). He went on to complete his bachelor’s degree in psychology at UWMilwaukee and his doctorate in clinical psychology at the Illinois School of Professional Psychology. His private practice, Bracy Psychological Services and Stress Management, LLC specializes in individual and family therapy.

On Saturday, May 19th the Mary Ellen Strong Foundation (MESF) will be awarding Dr. Bracy with their 2018 Service Award during their inaugural event, the MESF Mental Health Scholarship Luncheon. This invite-only event will also recognize Milwaukee area Black psychotherapists and award two scholarships to African American students pursing their graduate degree in social work at UW-Milwaukee.

“Being able to recognize the work that Black mental health providers are doing in the community is important” said MESF’s Director Dr. Stacey Jones. “The stigma that surrounds mental health prevent people in underserved communities from getting the help that they need. Our goal is to make the process of getting help easier and identifying therapists who are an ethnic match is an important part of that process.”

MESF mission is to promote mental health in underserved communities by providing scholarship, mentorship and growth opportunities to students pursuing careers in mental health. Additionally, MESF provides education and resources through their website which includes a Directory of Black Psychotherapists in Wisconsin.

For more information about MESF visit their website at maryellenstrongfoundation.org.