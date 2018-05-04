Antwon Springer’s Family Still Seeking Justice

By Evan Casey

Justice has yet to be found for the family of Antwon Springer, following the shooting and killing of Springer by Milwaukee Police Officers last September. Springer, who was 36 years old and legally blind according to his family, was shot on his porch during a family gathering near the intersection of N. 39th St. and W. Congress after he fired a gun into the air to stop a fight that was escalating on the street.

The family of Springer held a press conference last week to say that they have only received an unofficial autopsy report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner. The Wauwatosa Police Department, the Department that handled the investigation, said they have already turned the completed investigation over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. The shooting occurred eight months ago.

“I’m disgusted,” said Alisa Brown, Springer’s aunt. “When you’re doing an investigation, it doesn’t take this long.”

One objection the family had to the investigation report they received included a line in the report that says that the shooting was called in to paramedics as a death at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, but the report also says later on that the “pronouncement time” of death was 10:42 p.m.

The family also said the police officers, whose names have not been released yet, did not identify themselves or use sirens when entering the street. Desiree Brown, Springer’s aunt, said she contacted Milwaukee Police Chief Alonso Morales regarding the investigation, but has received no response yet.

“He wasn’t violent,” says Brown. “He was such a good person. He touched so many lives and there was nothing evil about him.”

Captain Brian E. Zalewski, the Public Information Officer for the Wauwatosa Police Department, said the investigation, “has been out of our hands for a while.” He also said that the Milwaukee County D.A.’s Office should have more details about the investigation when their ruling is released.

Milwaukee County District Attorney John T. Chisholm was contacted for this story but he has not responded yet.

Desiree Brown did say that Springer had a non-violent felony on his record – a felony that she said Springer received when he unknowingly bought a stolen car. She also said that Springer had a learning disability and was receiving SSI. Springer left behind two sons.

Desiree Brown said she just wants people to know that Antwon was a good person. “I want the truth to be out there. We deserve that.”