Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

‘Black Panther’ Beats ‘Titanic’ and Takes Third Place

By Nyesha Stone

Walt Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther has passed Paramount/Viacom Inc.’s Titanic in sales making it the third-biggest domestic grosser at the US box office.

On Friday, April 7, Black Panther domestically made $659.3 million which is only a few dollars away from Titanic’s $695.5, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but by Saturday the action-packed movie took third.

Black Panther just keeps making history. Its debut was Feb. 16 of this year, and it’s already reached the billion-dollar mark internationally in sales.

With its prominently all-black cast featuring superstars such as Chadwick Boseman, who plays Black Panther and Angela Bassett, who is Black Panther’s mother, the movie is expected to go up in numbers.

Editorials

Lena Taylor
Leon D Young
Rev Jesse Jackson Sr

Journalists

Mrinal Gokhale
Dylan Deprey
Karen Stokes
Nyesha Stone
Danielle L Miller
Yasmine Outlaw
Ana Martinez-Ortiz

Topics

Health Care & Wellness
Salvation Army
Upcoming Events
Obituaries
Milwaukee NAACP

Politicians

Pres. Barack Obama
Gwen Moore
Tom Barrett
Milele A. Coggs
Spencer Coggs

Classifieds

Job Openings
Bid Requests
Req Proposals
Req Quotations
Apts For Rent

Contact Us

Milwaukee Courier
2003 W. Capitol Dr.
Milwaukee, WI 53206
Ph: 414.449.4860
Fax: 414.906.5383