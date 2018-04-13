‘Black Panther’ Beats ‘Titanic’ and Takes Third Place

By Nyesha Stone

Walt Disney and Marvel’s Black Panther has passed Paramount/Viacom Inc.’s Titanic in sales making it the third-biggest domestic grosser at the US box office.

On Friday, April 7, Black Panther domestically made $659.3 million which is only a few dollars away from Titanic’s $695.5, according to The Hollywood Reporter, but by Saturday the action-packed movie took third.

Black Panther just keeps making history. Its debut was Feb. 16 of this year, and it’s already reached the billion-dollar mark internationally in sales.

With its prominently all-black cast featuring superstars such as Chadwick Boseman, who plays Black Panther and Angela Bassett, who is Black Panther’s mother, the movie is expected to go up in numbers.