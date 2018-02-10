Milwaukee Courier Weekly Newspaper

"THE NEWSPAPER YOU CAN TRUST SINCE 1964"

The Milwaukee Bucks Beat the New York Nicks 92 to 90

On Friday February 2nd, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the New York Nicks 92 to 90 with a last minute point scored by Giannis Antetokounmpo to put the bucks up by 2 and win the game.  It was the return of Jabari Parker to the line up after a year off – he scored 12 points and seem to be a little hesitant to shoot, but over all had great a game.  With Lebron James’ contract coming to an end, no one has mention bringing LeBron James to Milwaukee with the Greek Freak, Middleton, Parker, Bledsoe, and the supporting cast Milwaukee Bucks could dominate the East; just food for thought. New state of the art Basketball Arena and Entertainment center sign LeBron for two to four years.

Photos by Kim A. Robinson

