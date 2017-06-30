Mayor Barrett Announces Earn & Learn All-Star Team

Packers, Bucks, Brewers and Admirals supporting Earn & Learn summer jobs program

MILWAUKEE – Mayor Tom Barrett announced his Earn & Learn All-Star Team, a new collaborative partnership with the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Bucks, Milwaukee Brewers, and Milwaukee Admirals to support his Earn & Learn summer youth employment program.

Each sports team has made a significant contribution to the program. In addition, each team will donate items and host engagement events for program participants to motivate these young residents to work hard this summer.

“We are all getting in the game this summer as part of my new Earn & Learn All-Star Team,” Mayor Barrett said. “We are committed to creating hope and opportunity in the lives of Milwaukee’s teens. By joining with Wisconsin’s major sports teams, we are enhancing our positive impact on providing job readiness training to local youth.”

This partnership is unprecedented and represents a commitment by Mayor Barrett in making this a banner year for Earn & Lean’s efforts to employ Milwaukee teens.

Mayor Barrett’s Earn & Learn program helps young people make a successful transition from adolescence to adulthood by providing opportunities to develop work-readiness skills. Under the leadership of Mayor Barrett, Earn & Learn has placed more than 28,000 young people in summer jobs.

Earn & Learn is operated jointly by Employ Milwaukee, Inc. and the Department of City Development (DCD), and collaborates with local business, non-profit, and community- and faith-based organizations.

To learn more about Earn & Learn, visit Milwaukee.gov/EarnandLearn.