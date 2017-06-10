YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee Summer Programs

Milwaukee Swims – A third-year partnership with Milwaukee County Parks that offers eight swim lessons for the reduced-cost of $5 per person or $10 per family. Lessons are available for children ages six years and older, as well as non-swimming adults.

Camp FLY Day Camp – Kids enrolled in Milwaukee Y Day Camp experience the Camp FLY (Fun Learning for Youth) curriculum model created by licensed educators to help reduce summer learning loss. The five camps, two of which are held at Milwaukee County Parks, provide more children with opportunities to explore nature, try new activities, and create life-long memories.

Miracle League of Milwaukee – The Miracle League of Milwaukee gives kids ages 4-19 who have physical, intellectual, and developmental disabilities the opportunity to get outside and play the game of baseball.

Y-Beach Camp – Y-Beach Camp is a cardio and strength training workout designed to provide a whole-body conditioning experience like no other. Classes are held on the beautiful Milwaukee lakefront most weekends. Participants are coached through a variety of drills, stations and exercises guaranteed to challenge and push you to the next level.

YMCA Camp Minikani – Located on the shores of Lake Amy Belle, just 30 minutes from downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, YMCA Camp Minikani was established in 1919. Camp offerings ranging from overnight camp and equestrian programs to engaging environmental education ensure that there’s something for everyone at Camp Minikani.

NFL Flag Summer Football League – This summer the Milwaukee Y is excited to introduce NFL Flag Football! NFL Flag Football is played in over 1,000 leagues across the country. All players will receive an NFL team-branded reversible jersey as well as a joint parent-player USA Football membership with plenty of resources for both players and parents

For more information visit: www.ymcamke.org