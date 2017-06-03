“Hoopin’ for the Hood” is a Summer Slam Dunk

By Christina Luick

It is the Kingz versus the Godz at the first annual “Hoopin’ for the Hood” Charity Basketball Game on June 10, 2017.

The Patience Unleashed internet radio show host, Patience Phillips, has brought local talent, resources and vendors under one building. Local comedian Betty G will be hosting the event, while DJ Cheerio will be spinning music. Local rapper, CMill$ will be performing the half-time show.

There will be raffles and prizes, including a Grand Prize Father’s Day “Hook Up.” There will be vendors such as Fresh Werks, Diana Designs, and Amp Creations at the game. Phillips said the premises of the event was to allow people in the area to gather in a safe and fun space as well as highlight some local charities. All proceeds will be given to the Cry for Help Foundation for this year’s event. “I think people should come to the event in support of their community,” Phillips said. “It’s not that I’m asking people to come out and support me. I’m not asking people to come out and support Cry for Help Foundation even. It’s just the main thing is for them to come out and support themselves, you know, the community.”

As the event gets closer, the hype grows stronger. “The anticipation is making me nervous,” said Phillips followed by laughter. “Everyone is very excited about it. Just in the last maybe three or four days I’ve been seeing a lot of momentum going on Facebook. I’ve a lot of people that I don’t even know sharing the event.”

Phillips has asked some well-known faces of the community to coach and play for the basketball game. It is the Kingz versus the Godz, but it’s all in good fun between the teams.

Tazz Epps is on team Godz and has been practicing for the big game. He also has been messaging people on both teams. “We know it’s for a good cause, so we’re just going to have fun,” said Epps. The coaches of the game are Tory Lowe for the Kingz and Pete Nitty for the Godz. Nitty said Lowe is like a brother to him. Nitty is involved in the radio station Tri Radio that helps raise money for charities and families. He will also be debuting a radio show with Lowe in a few weeks.

Nitty feels positive about the game and believes that this won’t be the last event with Phillips.

“We really really need stuff like this to bring out community together,” said Nitty. “And children, they need to see positivity in the community, it’s a lot of negative going on right now so I think this will enlighten the neighborhoods to come together more.” All of them had good things to say about the Cry for Help Foundation. Founder Bianca Williams said it’s a blessing that her charity was chosen. “Just being recognized for the good work that I’m doing out here in the community is starting to let me know that there is still good people out here,” said Williams.

Cry for Help Foundation provides things such as clothes, household and hygiene items to the less fortunate. Also, Williams has been focusing on impeding issues like stolen cars and sex-trafficking in Milwaukee.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Northside YMCA, 1350 W. North Ave. Milwaukee. Pre-sale tickets are $3. Tickets at the door will be $5 for adults, $3 for ages 6-12, and ages 5 and under are free.