Creative Art Program Available for Individuals with Early-Stage Dementia

Milwaukee, WI – The Alzheimer’s Association will offer “Memories in the Making®” a four-week watercolor painting session designed for families living with early-stage dementia. The series will be held on consecutive Thursdays beginning June 1 through June 22 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. at the Alzheimer’s Association, 620 S. 76th Street, Suite 160, in Milwaukee.

This program is being offered to members of the general public who are living with early-stage dementia and their care partners. No experience or background in art is necessary! There is a nominal $5 cost per person for the four-week program which covers art supplies and materials. Scholarships are available for those in need. Care partners are required to stay for the art session. Pre-registration for the program is required and can be made by contacting Wendy Betley at 800-272-3900, 414-479-8800 or wbetley@alz.org

