Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2017 Events in Milwaukee

By Karen Stokes

On Monday, January 16, 2017, Milwaukee will celebrate the life and legacy of civil rights leader, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

From breakfasts and family friendly activities to volunteer service projects, there will be a variety of events to honor Dr. King’s significance to American history through his nonviolent resistance to racial injustice in this country.

The UAW 469 Human & Civil Rights Committee Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr celebration

January 7, 2017

Doors open at 5:30 pm at Laborers’ Local 113 Hall 6310 W. Appleton Ave. Milwaukee

Special Guest Speaker, The Honorable Congresswoman Gwen Moore, Representative for Wisconsin’s 4th Congressional District.

MLK Days of Service – Saturday, January 14th & Monday, January 16th, 2017

Come join us and give back to your community! Help provide decent, affordable housing by building with us in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr on Saturday, January 14th and Monday, January 16th, 2017! If you would like to come out and build in the Washington Park community, please go to http://vhub

The 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Celebration

On Sunday, January 15, 2017 at 1:00 pm. at Uihlein Hall at the Marcus Center. The theme for this year is: “We Shall Overcome”

For more information about the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration, or for funding opportunities, please contact Bridgett Gonzalez, Director of Diversity & Community Engagement at 414.273.7121 ext. 211 or bgonzalez@marcuscenter.org.

20TH ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. CELEBRATION BREAKFAST

Please join the YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee, as we celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and honor the local community members and organizations who are dedicated to serving others. Monday, January 16, 2017 7:30-9am Italian Community Center – 631 E Chicago St, Milwaukee

For registration questions, please contact Josh Wright by email at jwright@ymcamke.org or by phone at (414)274-0703.

MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY CELEBRATION at Martin Luther King Branch Library

Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 16, 2017 at Martin Luther King Branch from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Program Featuring Live Performances

12 p.m. Welcome Mayor Tom Barrett kicks off an afternoon of live programming to celebrate Martin Luther King Day. Music, tributes, art, health screenings and activities for adults and children.

A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. “Everybody Can Be Great” Presented by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and Milwaukee County Parks

Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, 10:30 a.m.

1531 West Vliet Street, Milwaukee

(414) 344-5600

Join us for a day in honor of Dr. King. This year’s King Day Celebration will feature music, dance, spoken word, and guest speaker Tyra McFarland, Community Relations Coordinator for the Milwaukee Bucks.

2017 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

10:30 a.m. King Day Program

11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Open House & Tours

2:00 p.m. Bus leaves for the Milwaukee Bucks Game – 200 ticket tokens available first-come, first-serve at the 10:30 a.m. program. – Minors must be accompanied by an adult.)

6:00 – 9:00 p.m. Youth DJ Dance Party with King Advisory, Inc., in partnership with Fresh Empire

– For youths age 13-17. Snacks will be available for purchase. Wearing all black attire is suggested.

– Dance is limited to 250 youths with school or King Center ID’s

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service

Monday, January 16, 2017, 8:30am – 4:00pm

Rufus King International Middle School, 121 E. Hadley Street, Milwaukee, WI 53212 (note new school location)

Join fellow UWM alumni and community members to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a school beautification and mural project at Rufus King International Middle School.

Questions? Please contact Cindy Petrites at petrites@uwm.edu or 414-229-3295.

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Celebration & Reception to Highlight the President’s Diversity and Inclusion Awardees

Join us for the 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration to include a reception to highlight the President’s Diversity & Inclusion Awardees.

The event will be held on Monday, January 16 from 4:30-6 p.m. in the Medical College of Wisconsin Alumni Center and is open to the public.

A reception will follow the program and catering will feature a “Taste of Milwaukee”.

For more information contact: Toni Gray, Program Coordinator (414) 955-8054 togray@mcw.edu