Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council Donates Toys to Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club

By Karen Stokes

This Christmas the MBCTC will be delivering construction toys collected through the Dream It, Achieve It toy drive to the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club.

During an upcoming grand re-opening celebration early next year, children at Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club in Sherman Park will have an opportunity to play with construction related toys that stimulate interest in construction careers through an initiative by the Milwaukee Building and Construction Trades Council (MBCTC).

Local building trades unions and their members have been collecting construction related toys for the past month.

“We do many job fairs and presentations at area high schools each year, and we thought it would be fun to create something memorable for younger children,” said Dan Bukiewicz, president of MBCTC in a press release.

On August 27, the Mary Ryan Boys & Girls Club was temporarily closed for normal business to begin a Milwaukee county approved $2.3 million infrastructure investment on the club.

“Mary Ryan Club is county-owned and was closed for the installation of a completely new HVAC system to replace the existing system, which was decades old. In addition to the HVAC system overhaul, Boys & Girls Clubs is leading a remodeling project, which will feature a new teen center to better serve the neighborhood’s teen population,” said Rebecca Ehlers, director of communications and marketing at Boys and Girls clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

“The official presentation will take place at a club event in January,” said Bukiewicz.