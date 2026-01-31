Gov. Evers, WisDOT Awards Port Milwaukee $1.4 million for infrastructure upgrades

n

Harbor assistance grants to strengthen supply chain reliability, support maritime commerce

MILWAUKEE – Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on January 28th over $1.4 million in Harbor Assistance Program funding for Port Milwaukee to support infrastructure improvements on Jones Island.

The grant will be used to fund roof repairs for Terminal 2, a 53,000 sq. ft. building that was built in 1966, and ventilation fans on Terminal 5. These buildings support maritime commerce and supply chain activity for private companies in Wisconsin and through the region.

“As a state, we’ve made it a priority to help ensure our Great Lakes ports and harbors have the 21st-century infrastructure needed to support a 21st-century global economy, and we’re continuing that forward momentum with these grants that will benefit several of our coastal communities,” said Gov. Evers. “Coastal communities are some of the greatest economic drivers of our state, and these funds will work to ensure these vital communities have the tools and resources they need to thrive.”

“Investments like this allow Port Milwaukee to continue serving as an economic engine to our City and the entire State of Wisconsin,” said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. “We appreciate Gov. Evers and WisDOT’s ongoing commitment to Wisconsin’s ports, and supporting long-term infrastructure investments.”

“This investment will ensure Port Milwaukee’s facilities continue to support our tenants and the movement of goods that our regional economy depends on,” said Port Milwaukee Director Benji Timm. “Port Milwaukee is grateful to Gov. Evers, WisDOT, and our state partners for recognizing the importance of continued investment in Wisconsin’s ports.”

The funding is part of more than $7.5 million awarded statewide through Wisconsin’s Harbor Assistance Program, which supports harbor maintenance and construction projects that enhance transportation efficiency, economic development, and waterborne commerce. Created in 1979, the Harbor Assistance Program helps communities maintain and improve harbor facilities that support Wisconsin’s economy and global trade connections.