Don’t Take the Job If You Don’t Want to Do the Job!

Say Something Real

Congress Must Act as a Check on Executive Power

By Michelle Bryant

The United States Congress was designed, by the framers of the Constitution, to be the “people’s branch.” This was intended to be the body that represents the nation’s interests, while serving as a critical check on the executive branch. Yet, in recent years, many members of Congress have abdicated this responsibility, choosing instead to propagate partisan politics and enable executive overreach. Their failure to provide restraints on the Trump administration’s weaponization of federal agencies is not only a betrayal of their oath but also a threat to the democratic principles that underpin our nation.

Let’s be clear, the system of checks and balances was not intended to be a suggestion. It is a constitutional mandate. Congress has the power and responsibility to ensure that no president, regardless of party, becomes an unconstrained authority. However, as we examine the first year of this current administration, it’s fair to say that Trump has been allowed to run amok. The frenzied, uncontrolled, and in some cases, wild behavior of this President continues to defy established precedent.

The recent warrant executed at the Fulton County election office is another glaring example, in a long line of questionable acts, by the cast of too many incompetents, currently running the White House and federal agencies. This action, which appears to target the predominantly Black, Democratic-leaning community, raises serious questions about impartiality and voter suppression. In fact, as I tuned in to watch the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) enter the building to seize election records, over and over again, aloud I questioned, “who’s going to stop this madness?” After all, the Department of Justice sued Fulton County officials to get their hands on 2020 election voter records, and that case has yet to be decided.

My second question focused on Milwaukee, which has also been in Trump’s “election fraud claims” crosshairs. Similar circumstances: heavy minority/Black population, Democrat-leaning and led city, which handed a solid defeat to Trump in the 2020 election. The revenge tour is circumventing the courts, and far too many congressional conservatives are turning a blind eye. The results undermine public trust in the electoral process and environments of fear that threatens voter participation.

Congress has the tools to investigate and address these abuses. So, why won’t they do their job? Perhaps, they should be reminded that while they are elected by their individual districts, their salaries are paid by taxpayers from across the nation. Their decisions impact not just on their constituents but the entire country. As we’ve witnessed Minneapolis residents mirror protestors in embattled foreign nations, we must remember the words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: “A riot is the language of the unheard.”

When Congress fails to do its job, it leaves citizens feeling voiceless and disenfranchised, creating fertile ground for unrest and division. Therefore, the message is simple: don’t take the job if you don’t want to do the job. They have been entrusted with the responsibility to protect our democracy. It is time to rise above partisan politics, hold the executive branch accountable, and restore faith in our institutions. Anything less will continue to unnecessarily put Americans in harm’s way and violate the rights and due process of its people.