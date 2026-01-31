County Executive David Crowley Hosts Public Safety Roundtable on Community Violence Intervention Efforts

MILWAUKEE – During a roundtable at the Marcia P. Coggs Health & Human Services Center, County Executive David Crowley led a discussion to highlight the Credible Messenger Program that aims to improve public safety and support local youth involved in the justice system through expanding mentorship, resources, and job opportunities. County Executive Crowley was joined by community partners, local leaders, and representatives from the Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to discuss how to continue addressing public safety challenges through community violence intervention initiatives, youth engagement efforts, and greater partnership with state and federal leaders.

“My administration launched the Credible Messenger Program to promote public safety by working directly with our young people, particularly those caught in the justice system, to intervene before violence happens. The program has produced promising results for Milwaukee County youth through the expansion of mentorship, resources, and job opportunities,” said County Executive Crowley. “I am proud we have leaders, community advocates, and organizations at the table who are fighting back against the epidemic of violence every day. By focusing our efforts upstream, we’re not only preventing youth from entering the criminal justice system, but also putting our young people on a path to success and fostering a stronger, healthier Wisconsin.”

The Credible Messenger Program promotes public safety by intervening in gun violence and supports positive outcomes for youth, with an emphasis on those in the youth justice system. Since its inception, the program has worked with youth at all points of system involvement by coordinating with partners—community-based organizations, public health entities, academic institutions and government agencies—and is staffed by individuals with lived experience and previous justice involvement who support youth through transformative mentoring.

“I am very pleased to see the collective impact of our Community Violence Intervention work. The Credible Messenger Program is part of a comprehensive effort to address youth gun violence and be responsive to public safety situations,” said David Muhammad, Deputy Director, Milwaukee County DHHS. “It is critical to invest in prevention and intervention programs to connect with youth before they are deeply involved in the youth justice system.”

The Credible Messenger Program has made significant strides in improving public safety and supporting Milwaukee County youth involved in the justice system or referred by community partners. In its first year, youth involved in the program reported a 77% success rate for recidivism and pro-social behavior. The program has served more than 280 youth since its inception, partnering with six community agencies including an all-girls intervention team.

The program’s focus on transformative mentorship has been notably effective, with 66% of the youth receiving at least 26 weeks of mentoring—essential for positive outcomes according to research, delivering more than 2,000 combined hours of mentoring in 2023. The collaborative effort includes Milwaukee Community Crossroads, Youth Advocate Program, GLOW414, Running Rebels, Westcare Wisconsin, and 414Life.

In 2023, the Credible Messenger Program added a new sub-team focused on community response and referrals. This sub-team solicits and responds to referrals from community-based organizations, parents, and other area programs (in contrast to receiving referrals only for system-involved youth).

The success of the Credible Messenger Program underscores the value of community-based approaches in creating safer, more supportive environments for Milwaukee County’s youth.